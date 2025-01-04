ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers on January 4, 2025, at the Intuit Dome. The Hawks (18-17) are coming off a tough loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last night but are 4-1 in their last games and are led by the dynamic duo of Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, who average 22.6 and 19.8 points per game, respectively. Meanwhile, the Clippers (19-15) are looking to bounce back after a recent loss, with James Harden and Normal Powell expected to be key contributors. Both teams have potent offenses, but Atlanta's defense ranks near the bottom in the league, which could lead to a high-scoring affair.

Here are the Hawks-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Clippers Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +200

Los Angeles Clippers: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 226.5 (-112)

Under: 226.5 (-108)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA TV

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA TV

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are poised to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday thanks to their current momentum and offensive firepower. The Hawks have been on a four-game winning streak, showcasing a dynamic offense led by Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, who are averaging 22.6 and 19.8 points per game, respectively. Their ability to score efficiently, as evidenced by a field goal percentage of 46.5%, positions them favorably against a Clippers team that has struggled defensively at times this season. Additionally, Atlanta's rebounding advantage (45.6 per game) could prove crucial in securing extra possessions and limiting the Clippers' second-chance opportunities.

On the other hand, the Clippers face challenges with consistency in their lineup and recent performances. While James Harden and Norman Powell can be game-changers, the team has shown vulnerability when it comes to defensive matchups against high-scoring opponents like the Hawks. Furthermore, Atlanta's recent success against Los Angeles, including a favorable head-to-head record, adds to their confidence heading into this matchup. If the Hawks maintain their offensive rhythm and capitalize on defensive lapses from the Clippers, they will likely emerge victorious in this exciting clash.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to defeat the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, thanks to their superior depth and recent form. With a record of 19-15, the Clippers have shown resilience, particularly James Harden at the helm, who has run this offense beautifully. Harden's ability to create plays and distribute the ball effectively allows emerging star Norman Powell to thrive. Powell, averaging 23.6 points per game on efficient shooting splits, is poised to exploit any defensive lapses from Atlanta's backcourt, which ranks among the league's worst in points allowed per game at 119.4.

Defensively, the Clippers have the edge with Ivica Zubac anchoring the paint, averaging over 12 rebounds per game. This presence will be crucial against a Hawks team that has struggled with defensive consistency. Furthermore, the Clippers' recent success against Atlanta adds to their confidence heading into this matchup. With a balanced attack and a stronger defensive strategy, Los Angeles is well-equipped to handle the Hawks' offensive threats. If they can contain Trae Young and limit second-chance opportunities, the Clippers are likely to secure a victory in front of their home crowd at the Intuit Dome.

Final Hawks-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks on Saturday is set to be an exciting contest, with the Clippers favored to win. Currently holding a 19-15 record, the Clippers have demonstrated their defensive prowess, allowing just 108.0 points per game, ranking fifth in the NBA. This strong defense will be crucial as they face a Hawks team that has struggled on the road, particularly as underdogs, with a 1-5 record in such situations over their last six games. The Clippers' ability to limit opposing offenses could exploit Atlanta's weaknesses, especially given their recent trend of allowing over 119 points per game.

Offensively, the Clippers are led by James Harden, who is still questionable coming into this game, but is averaging 21.9 points per game. His scoring ability, combined with Norman Powell's playmaking skills, creates a formidable duo that can challenge any defense. The Hawks have shown inconsistency in their defensive rotations, which could allow Powell and Harden to capitalize on mismatches. Additionally, the Clippers have a favorable head-to-head record against Atlanta, having won their last two meetings. With home-court advantage at the Intuit Dome and their current form, the Clippers are well-positioned to secure an ATS victory against the Hawks in this highly anticipated matchup.

Final Hawks-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -6.5 (-114), Over 226.5 (-112)