We're set for our final betting prediction and pick of the day's NBA slate as we head to the Mile High City for this tilt between cross-conference playoff teams. The Atlanta Hawks (36-41) will visit the Denver Nuggets (53-24) as both teams try to bounce back from their recent loss. Check out our NBA odds series for our Hawks-Nuggets prediction and pick.
The Atlanta Hawks are currently the 10-seed in the Eastern Conference and they'll hold their position as the final play-in team for the rest of the season. They've won six of their last 10 games and effectively blocked the Brooklyn Nets from threatening their standing, so the rest of their season will be about gearing-up for their play-in series.
The Denver Nuggets are currently the two-seed overall in the West and they're battling just a half-game back of the Timberwolves in first place. They're also 6-4 in their last 10 and they'll be fending off the Oklahoma City Thunder on their heels for the remainder of the season. They also hope to sweep the Hawks 2-0 on the season series.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Hawks-Nuggets Odds
Atlanta Hawks: +12 (-110)
Moneyline: +530
Denver Nuggets: -12 (-110)
Moneyline: -720
Over: 221.5 (-110)
Under: 221.5 (-110)
How to Watch Hawks vs. Nuggets
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Altitude Sports Net, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Atlanta Hawks have had to buckle-down through the final stages of March and secure their spot in the play-in tournament with the Brooklyn Nets fighting hard behind them. During their four-game winning streak recently, they notched two gutsy wins over the Boston Celtics by a combined margin of three points and did a ton for locking-in their final 10-spot. This was one of the highest-paced offenses throughout the whole season and they're happy to get their chance at the play-in tournament.
Denver is also coming into this contest with something to play for and the Hawks could be met with some resistance throughout this game. They've struggled in the past to contain Nikola Jokic, so it'll be interesting to see how their big men match up against him here. Look for Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to continue leading the charge as their three-point shooting has been consistent over the last four games.
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The defending champion Denver Nuggets are currently fighting hard to lock-up the best record in the West with just five games left on their schedule. During that time, they'll see the Minnesota Timberwolves in a pivotal tilt to determine the conference and it's clear the Nuggets want the most favorable position possible in the standings. Nikola Jokic out-shined Victor Wembanyama's near quadruple-double with 42 points of his own and the Nuggets' win. He had a chance to win their last game against the Clipper at the buzzer, but his three fell short. Jokic is doing everything in his power to make sure Denver returns to the playoffs as the one-seed.
They should be able to win this game handily if they're willing to stay disciplined on defense. They've been holding opponents to modest totals through this last stretch of the season, but they've struggled on the betting lines going 1-5 ATS in their last six games. The Hawks should give them a run for their money here, but the consistency from Jokic and their productivity on the defensive end should be the difference in deciding this game.
Final Hawks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick
The Denver Nuggets are going to be determined to sweep the Hawks on the season and continue their race for best record in the West. The Atlanta Hawks are basically locked into their play-in position and this game will only be a spoiler-opportunity for them opposite the Nuggets.
Denver handled this Atlanta squad through their only other meeting this season and Jokic creates a serious matchup problem with Atlanta's lack of depth in the paint. If the Nuggets play to their full ability through this one, they should cruise to a victory here.
Given the betting lines, we're going to side with the Denver Nuggets to get the win here. However, they haven't been covering spreads well lately and the Hawks are heating up with six wins over their last eight games.
Still, the Hawks are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against Denver and I expect that trend to continue here. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Denver Nuggets to cover the spread at home and sweep the Hawks on the season series.
Final Hawks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -12 (-110)