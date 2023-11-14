The 2023-24 NBA in-season tournament has officially begun. Our NBA odds series continues with a Hawks-Pistons prediction and pick.

The NBA season heats up with an in-season tournament matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons. Our NBA odds series continues with a Hawks-Pistons prediction and pick.

Saturday's game was less than ideal for the Atlanta Hawks as they were favored by 7.5 points to the injury-riddled Miami Heat, yet went on to lose by eight points. With yet another great game, Dejounte Murray was one of the lone bright spots for Atlanta. He dropped 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists and nailed five three-pointers. After a brief four-game win streak, the Hawks have lost two of their last three. In a get-right spot against one of the worst teams in the league, the Hawks will try to put these last three games behind them and get a much-needed win.

Unfortunately for Detroit Pistons fans, this team enters Tuesday night's game on an eight-game losing streak. This is the longest losing streak of any team so far this season and has them sitting on the worst record in the league at 2-9. Their latest loss came on the road at the hands of the Chicago Bulls. Surprisingly, the Pistons were led by recent free agent addition Kevin Knox II. In 24 minutes off the bench, he scored 18 points on 7-8 shooting from the field. Hopefully, he can keep this high level of play going for the team, break the Pistons out of their slump, and take down the Hawks.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Pistons Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -5 (-110)

Detroit Pistons: +5 (-110)

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Atlanta- Bally Sports Detroit- Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

This season, the Atlanta Hawks have had a pretty balanced attack of being able to score from the three and in two-point territory. However, they have really outscored their opponents at the foul line. The Hawks are one of the better free-throw shooting teams this season. They are making the second most free throws per game in the league at 22.1 on a very impressive 83.3% shooting. Matched up against a Pistons team averaging the most fouls per game in the league with 24.5 plays incredibly well into Atlanta's favor. If they attack the paint and draw contact frequently, the free points will add up fast, and Detroit does not have the depth to keep up with this team.

A key component that has led to these free throw opportunities has been their intensity on the offensive glass. The Hawks have consistently drawn contact on the interior with their relentless efforts when it comes to offensive rebounding. Atlanta averages the fifth most offensive rebounds per game in the NBA at an impressive 13.2. This tenacity will be needed against a Pistons team that has formed its identity around its play in the paint.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

As previously mentioned, the Detroit Pistons have made their mark on opposing teams through their play in the interior, specifically on defense. With a big-man rotation of Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Stewart, and James Wiseman, the Pistons have been a thorn in the sides of offenses looking to attack the basket. This season, the Pistons have allowed the lowest field goal percentage in the league to opponents shooting the ball in the restricted area. Facing an average of 26.5 shots per game from this zone, Detroit has not given any ground to offenses and will continue to do so against the Hawks.

Moreover, on their defensive abilities, this intensity is not exclusive to the paint but also the three-point line. The length of Ausar Thompson and Cade Cunningham has been a significant positive for this team on the defensive end. Specifically, Thompson has been phenomenal. In his rookie season, he is averaging 10.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game. This type of production from a rookie is unreal. This has aided in the Pistons averaging 49.6 contested shots per game, the fifth most in the league. The Hawks have been inconsistent on offense this season, and if there is one team that can stifle them, it is the Pistons.

Final Hawks-Pistons Prediction & Pick

As the two teams are at the bottom of the standings in Group A of the Eastern Conference, this is a must-win game if either team wants to move on to the next round in this tournament. At a nine-game losing streak but playing far better than their record indicates, the Pistons seem due for a win. However, I will be going with the Atlanta Hawks in this one. While the Pistons' presence in the paint is better than that of most teams, the Hawks can score easily from inside and out. Their ability to draw contact and get to the line will pay dividends in this one, so if they can continue playing on this strength and get the opposing bigs like Bagley III and Stewart in foul trouble, they should cover with ease. Give me the Hawks against the spread.

Final Hawks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -5 (-110)