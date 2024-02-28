Hayden Christensen has thoughts on why the Star Wars prequel trilogy wasn't well-received.
Speaking to Empire, Christensen spoke about the prequel trilogy's response. He claims that he didn't understand the negative responses.
“In a way that sort of criticism, I think, comes from a certain failure of their own suspension of disbelief,” he claimed. “If you're gonna go sit in a theatre, and the opening scroll starts with, ‘A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away,' that's setting the stage that anything is possible.
“These people don't need to sound and behave the way that we might expect. And if you're going to sit down and think you're getting something that is of our current zeitgeist, then you're setting yourself up for something else,” he added.
Hayden Christensen and Star Wars
Hayden Christensen began playing Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequel trilogy in Attack of the Clones. He took over the role from Jake Lloyd, who played a younger version of him in The Phantom Menace. Christensen would reprise the role in the sequel, Revenge of the Sith.
From there, it would be years before Christensen would return to Star Wars. He made a voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. His big return came in the final season of the Clone Wars. Christensen would then make a live-action return to Star Wars in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka.
After getting his start acting in films like In the Mouth of Madness and No Greater Love, Christensen got his big break starring in Sofia Coppola's The Virgin Suicides. After the Star Wars prequel trilogy, he would star in New York, I Love You, First Kill, and The Last Man.