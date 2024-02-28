Ahmed Best, known for playing Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars, is returning to the galaxy far, far away.
In an Instagram post, Best shared an image of him in a mocap suit. His caption referenced Al Pacino's famous line from The Godfather Part III, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in,”
He uses the hashtag #jarjarbinks, implying that whatever work he's doing is for the role.
It's unclear what project this could be for. Perhaps Best will play Jar Jar Binks in the upcoming Daisy Ridley-led Star Wars film. It's also possible that he is playing the role in a video game. One of the other hashtags used in the post is #activision, the name of a popular video game studio.
Outside of his Star Wars role, Ahmed Best has starred in the likes of Big Time Rush, Law & Order: LA, and Zeke and Luther.
Jar Jar Binks
A George Lucas creation for his Star Wars prequel trilogy, Jar Jar Binks was not well-received upon his debut in The Phantom Menace. He had a significant role in the first film before his role got smaller and smaller with each passing entry. Revenge of the Sith marks the final time Jar Jar Binks has been seen on the big screen.
In the Clone Wars animated series, Best reprised the role in several episodes. Best would then voice a new character, Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, in The Jedi Temple Challenge. A couple of years later, he got to play the role in live-action form in The Mandalorian.