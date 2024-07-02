Alabama State University alumna Kleo Torres was crowned Miss District of Columbia USA 2024 last weekend in Washington, D.C. Torres succeeds last year’s winner, Cassie Baloue, who placed in the top 20 at Miss USA 2023. She took to Instagram to share her excitement and how she is ready to represent Washington, D.C., in the upcoming Miss USA pageant.

“District of Columbia, I am ready to serve you. We are going to Miss USA, and I hope to represent not just the District or myself, but also children with incarcerated parents…what a Google statistic isn’t, but what a change agent is,” she wrote.

Torres graduated with a bachelor’s degree in science from Alabama State University in 2020. She earned a full ride on a track scholarship to the university. During her time at Alabama State, she was heavily involved on campus. Torres is a former track and field athlete, having won seven championships with the Alabama State track and field team.

She also held three HBCU Queen positions during her time in undergrad, including Miss Junior for the 2018-19 school year and Miss Gold on the Alpha Phi Alpha 2019-20 Miss Black and Gold Court. While accumulating several internships and ambassadorships, including an ambassadorship here at HBCU Pulse.

Torres graduated from American University last May with a Master of Public Administration degree with a concentration in state and local management, cyber policy and management, and public management. She spent two years in Washington, D.C., working in public service.

“So many tears, long nights, and moments that pushed me past my limits went into this degree. I can say by far, this is the hardest thing I have ever done in my life. Thank you, God for allowing me to see it through,“ she said in a Instagram post.

This Miss District of Columbia USA pageant was founded in 1952. This pageant selects the representative for the District of Columbia in the Miss USA pageant. Fellow HBCU alumna Deshauna Barber (Virginia State University) is a former Miss District of Columbia USA. She is one of two former Miss District of Columbia’s to win the title of Miss USA after winning the competition back in 2016. This is another win for HBCU beauty queens as North Carolina Central University student, Carrie Everette, was just crowned Miss North Carolina 2024.

Torres is set to represent Washington, D.C., in the Miss USA 2024 pageant scheduled for August 4 at the Peacock Theater in Hollywood, California.