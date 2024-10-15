Former “Apprentice” star Omarosa Manigault- Newman has endorsed Kamala Harris for president. This comes as a shock to many, as Newman worked under Donald Trump in 2017 as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. In addition, she gained recognition for being one of Trump’s favorite contestants on “The Apprentice.”

Manigault-Newman is a two-time HBCU alumna and current law student at the Southern University Law Center. She graduated from Central State University in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in communications with a concentration in radio. Then later moved to Washington, D.C., to attend Howard University, where she earned a master’s degree. Following her long history with Donald Trump, in an interview with Variety, she opened up about her thoughts on the 2024 campaign. This will be her time offering her endorsement in this year’s presidential election.

In her 2018 memoir, she described Trump as both “racist and cognitively impaired.” Manigault-Newman and Trump battled in an extensive lawsuit after the Trump campaign claimed she violated an NDA, and in 2022 the lawsuit was arbitrated in her favor. She shared her thoughts on Trump potentially losing the election for the second time, but this time to a Black woman.

“I wouldn’t call losing an election Teflon. Joe Biden is the President. Donald Trump has been defeated before, and I think what’s grating on his nerves the most is that this [next] defeat may come at the hands of a woman of color. He reserves his most vitriolic attacks for women of color. To lose to a woman of color would be devastating to his ego.”

She also addressed whether she believes that Kamala Harris could win the presidential election.

“For me, on a very personal level, it is a significant milestone, and would be a tremendous, seismic movement for little girls and little Black boys. This is important. This is major. I’ll be in Washington on the anchor desk, and prayerfully we’ll see history made. But to get this close is still so significant. I believe the nation will choose the leader they need at this time, and I believe that that leader is Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Throughout the interview, Manigault-Newman talks more about Donald Trump, working for both political parties, and attending law school at Southern University.