Howard University alumna Christie Dashiell has earned her first Grammy nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Dashiell, a talented vocalist and composer, earned her nomination for her album “Journey in Black.” Her sound is described as a blend of jazz, rhythm and blues, gospel, and soul.

Dashiell made the exciting announcement on her Instagram this week.

“Congratulations to my fellow #GRAMMYs nominees! I’m honored to become a first-time GRAMMY nominee and grateful to the @recordingacademy for this recognition. Can’t wait to be part of Music’s Biggest Night on @cbstv and celebrate alongside you on Feb. 2, 2025!”

Dashiell, who was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in North Carolina, has always been surrounded by music. Her father, famous jazz bassist Carroll Dashiell, Jr., was one of the many talented musicians in her family.

She is a proud alumna of the Manhattan School of Music and Howard University, where she developed her skills as a member of Afro-Blue, Howard's esteemed vocal jazz band. Additionally, Dashiell's appearance on NBC's “The Sing-Off” garnered global recognition.

“Time All Mine,” her debut solo album, was a hit on the Billboard Jazz Charts. She has worked with well-known musicians, such as jazz great Wynton Marsalis and the Grammy-nominated group Sweet Honey in the Rock. As a faculty member at Temple University, Howard University, and the University of the District of Columbia, Dashiell continues to influence the upcoming generation of musicians.

Dashiell’s album “Journey in Black” delves deeply into subjects like joy, sadness, legacy, and freedom. With artistic direction from NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves, it showcases a variety of gifted players. Dashiell's talent and tenacity are evident in her nomination, which establishes her as a rising star in the jazz industry.

The 67th Grammy Awards are set to take place on February 2, 2025.