Hulu's announcement that the Freaknik documentary is set to release on March 21st has HBCu alumni around the internet buzzing. The announcement circulated on Twitter courtesy of Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell and Jermaine Dupri as well as other producers of the film.

Here you go, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls the long waited release date for our documentary Freaknik. Consider this your warning. 📹#FreaknikDoc is dropping March 21 only on @HULU. @KillerMike pic.twitter.com/l9gk8qGWQv — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) February 9, 2024

Freaknik was an annual Spring Break event that occurred in Atlanta, Georgia. It was an idea initially created on the campus of Spelman College by members of the DC Metro Club headed by organization president Schuyla Goodson. A challenge to the California Club to throw the largest Spring semester party to close out the school year turned into a cultural phenomenon in the late 1980s when Daryl Miller, a promoter, was tasked by the DC Metro Club with promoting the event after Spelman barred the club from participating in the event.

HBCU alumni who were students in the '80's and '90's were skeptical about the release of the documentary when it was announced last year. In April, five prominent black women professionals sought to file a lawsuit to prevent the documentary from coming out per a report by Black Enterprise. It appears as if their efforts were unsuccessful.

Reactions were varied when the news of the documentary first surfaced last year. Now that it's been announced to be due for release in March, HBCU alumni and other Twitter users have a lot to say.

Booooooooy it’s about to be a whole bunch of Uncles and Aunties on this here Twitter that are gonna make the calendar when this drops……..including me, who had no business being underage at Freaknik 🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lboMZ6N6TE — Hornet-Holic (@NickEden) February 9, 2024

The Freaknik documentary comes out next month! The amount of cease and desist orders this movie is gonna get!! 🤣 — Steve Patton (@StevenPatton) February 9, 2024

Remember I told yall about da Freaknik documentary on Hulu produced by Jermaine Dupri 😎 … The air date is March 21 and imma watch every millisecond 😂 https://t.co/6HPQFiWwCV — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) February 9, 2024

Well my Mama went to FreakNik with her friends so I BET NOT see her in this documentary! 😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/UvXtvUEwdt — 💫Britt to the Nee💫 (@BeeRayJones) February 9, 2024

In today’s climate, ion think this a good idea man. Freaknik should just be stories we hear about at cookouts. https://t.co/oG4WFuIigK — The J. Floyd Podcast♎️ (@FlizzyOuttaHere) February 9, 2024

January was Katt William.

February Monique aired out some things.

March is when the Freaknik documentary is finally coming out. — Bre (@butterfliesblue) February 9, 2024

I'm glad I was too poor to attend freaknik — W.E.B. DuBacon (@Bacon_Gawd) February 9, 2024

The comments about the Freaknik documentary are mixed right now but it will surely be a heavy piece of conversation in March once it releases on Hulu.