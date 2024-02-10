Hulu's announcement that the Freaknik documentary is set to release on March 21st has HBCu alumni around the internet buzzing. The announcement circulated on Twitter courtesy of Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell and Jermaine Dupri as well as other producers of the film.

Freaknik was an annual Spring Break event that occurred in Atlanta, Georgia. It was an idea initially created on the campus of Spelman College by members of the DC Metro Club headed by organization president Schuyla Goodson. A challenge to the California Club to throw the largest Spring semester party to close out the school year turned into a cultural phenomenon in the late 1980s when Daryl Miller, a promoter, was tasked by the DC Metro Club with promoting the event after Spelman barred the club from participating in the event.

HBCU alumni who were students in the '80's and '90's were skeptical about the release of the documentary when it was announced last year. In April, five prominent black women professionals sought to file a lawsuit to prevent the documentary from coming out per a report by Black Enterprise. It appears as if their efforts were unsuccessful.

Reactions were varied when the news of the documentary first surfaced last year. Now that it's been announced to be due for release in March, HBCU alumni and other Twitter users have a lot to say.

The comments about the Freaknik documentary are mixed right now but it will surely be a heavy piece of conversation in March once it releases on Hulu.