Florida A&M alumnus Xavier Smith stepped up in a big way in the Rams' comeback victory over the 49ers. Smith scored a big punt return that put Los Angeles in position to win the game. His play even earned him a game ball from head coach Sean McVey.

Smith's journey to get to where he is is truly a story of resilience. Before walking on the football team at Florida A&M, he worked as a package handler at Amazon. Once he got his opportunity to perform for the Rattlers, he didn't take it for granted.

Now, he's making a name for himself in the NFL and possibly carving out a role as a return specialist for the Rams as they look to rebuild themselves into a contender in the NFC.

At Florida A&M, he walked on as a running back after taking a gap year to work at Amazon. Once acclimated to the Rattlers football program, Smith switched to receiver and began his reign of dominance.

He finished his football career as an All-American, recording 276 catches for 3,561 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was named Most Valuable Player in the 2022 Florida Classic win against Bethune-Cookman, finishing with five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, along with a 24-yard passing touchdown. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the season, ending his senior campaign strong.

Smith graduated from Florida A&M with a bachelor's degree in health and physical education/fitness and prepared for the upcoming NFL draft. He competed in the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl, where he was named Offensive MVP after recording six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Smith showcased his speed at the HBCU NFL Combine, where his 40-yard dash was clocked between 4.38 and 4.39 seconds, according to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Turron Davenport.

In 2023, the Los Angeles Rams signed Smith as an undrafted rookie free agent, and he has been a part of the practice squad. With limited roster spots and injuries affecting the team, only time will tell what Smith's future holds, as of now with his most recent performance, he’s definitely put the league on notice.

The Rams will face the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game can be watched on FOX Sports, NFL+, and YouTube TV.