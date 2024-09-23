The Los Angeles Rams started the 2024 season shaky, going 0-2 in their first two games. However, the Rams turned the tide with an impressive 27-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. LA won without Cooper Kupp, who was out with an ankle injury. Kupp's injury woes will continue into Week 4, according to head coach Sean McVay.

On Monday, McVay said Kupp will not be back in the lineup for the Rams' next game against the Bears, per ESPN NFL Nation reporter Sarah Bishop. Hopefully, Kupp will continue to make progress with his recovery in the meantime.

Sean McVay's injury report on Cooper Kupp is consistent with his update after the team's Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. McVay confirmed that Cupp injured his ankle during the game and would be out for “an extended period of time.”

In the Rams first two games, Kupp amassed 147 yards and one touchdown on 18 receptions. His absence hurts Los Angeles, but as they proved on Sunday, they have what it takes to win without him. Of course, LA had a bit of an easier time with the 49ers, given they have numerous injury woes of their own. San Francisco missed Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Ricky Pearsall, and George Kittle.

Meanwhile, in addition to Kupp, the Rams are missing key members of their offensive line as well as star wide receiver Puka Nucua. Nevertheless, Matthew Stafford remains opportunistic.

“I mean, I think the biggest thing is, just like I said, I mean, it's another opportunity,” Stafford said via the team's website on Sep. 18. “You know, you don't sign up to play NFL football to go 2-0, 3-0, 4-0, whatever it is, you sign up to get opportunities to go play those games. You got to attack each opportunity with the same, you know, amount of effort and execution, all those things that takes the win. And so we're excited to get another opportunity to do that, you know, whatever the record is the record is, you got to go out there and prove it each week.”

Surely, LA will find a way to keep pushing through their woes.