Savannah State men's basketball locked eyes with the face of adversity after head coach Horace Broadnax's mid-season retirement. Broadnax was an HBCU mainstay for Savannah State who guided them to much success. However, the Tigers were ready for the challenge, picking up a 64-57 win over Morehouse College.

Following Broadnax's retirement announcement this past Monday, the Tigers quickly shifted their attention to Wednesday's conference battle. Despite the emotional start to the week, Savannah State faced another major challenge — an explosive Morehouse College basketball team.

The Maroon Tigers rolled into Wednesday's matchup as winners of 5 straight games, notching notable wins over conference foes Spring Hill and Miles College. Additionally, the Maroon Tigers were ranked as the third scoring offense in the SIAC, averaging 75.2 points per game.

Conversely, the Tigers' backs were against the wall leading up to the game. Not only did they have to game-plan without their leader for the past 20 years, they were also on a two-game losing streak following tough losses to Spring Hill (70-86) and Tuskegee (41-54) College.

Luckily for fans watching the game, each team's differing stakes led to an absolute thriller. The Maroon Tigers started the game on fire, taking a 16-7 lead early in the first half. However, Savannah State went on a run late in the opening period to make it a tight 30-27 game at halftime.

Both teams battled in the second half until Savannah State made multiple key plays late in the 4th quarter. The Tigers ended the game on a 12-0 run to pull away for a 64-57 victory.

Not only did the Tigers win rejuvenate a team battling adversity, it reassured their new leader of the team's potential. The win marked the Tigers' first win in the post-Broadnax era, and Interim head coach Clevan Thompson's first win as a collegiate head coach. Thompson, a Savannah State alumnus, saw his team display immense hustle and passion to seal the victory.

In the game, Savannah State had a balanced offensive effort, with Javonte Landy leading the way with 17 points off the bench. Jeremiah Barze added 16 points, while Ayjay Plain recorded a well-rounded 12 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 assists.

The Tigers will look to build on this HBCU momentum when they take on Albany State in their next game on January 11 at 3 p.m.