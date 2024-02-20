Savannah State and Edward Waters' men's and women's basketball teams compete in an exciting doubleheader showdown.

Mya Byrd displayed her extraordinary shooting abilities connecting on 4 three-pointers, and scoring 14 points and the Savannah State Lady Tigers edged out the Edward Waters Lady Tigers 59-66.



Savannah State had 3 players score in double figures, Senior guard Nyla Allen scored 13 points, and Junior guard Jashiyah Jones added 10. Freshman forward Amani Hamilton had 10 points and 5 rebounds in 16 minutes of play. Senior forward Ta’Quasia Lampkin was a beast on the boards grabbing 12 rebounds.



The last time these two matched up was on January 27 in Jacksonville FL, when Edward Waters completed one of the best of comebacks in recent memory after being down by 27 points. EWU defeated SSU 70-69.



The first quarter would showcase two of the best-scoring offenses in the SIAC conference. Savannah State came in ranked as the 3rd best scoring offense, while Edward Waters came in with the 8th-ranked scoring offense. Edward Waters would shoot 63% from the field, and 80% from three. Redshirt Junior Tatum Hayes Hayes for Edward Waters put the term “hand down man down” into action hitting on countless 3-pointers whether it was in transition or spot up Hayes gave SSU problems from the outside.

Savannah State however did not have their best shooting night in the first quarter shooting 38% as a team, but where they did most of their damage was by grabbing second-chance points to give themselves several looks at the basket. SSU would have multiple looks at the basket due to rebounding from Ta’Quasia Lampkin and as a result, Nyla Allen was able to dish out an assist to open teammates. As the first quarter winded down, the score was tied 19-19.



SSU and EWU would continue to slug it out in the 2nd quarter, Savannah State would begin to pull away though, the five on the floor for Savannah State Nyla Allen, Mya Byrd, Jacquence Alston, Amani Hamilton, and Ta’Quasia Lampkin were major factors to why SSU would begin to pull away. Alston and Allen were exceptional at being in the passing lanes leading to steals and finding open teammates on offense.

Lampkin and Hamilton both were beasts on the boards giving SSU multiple looks at the baskets and converting three-point play opportunities and putbacks. Mya Byrd knocked down open three-pointers after passes from Allen and Alston. Savannah State would shoot 45% in the 2nd quarter compared to Edward Waters's 25%. Going into halftime Savannah State would have a 31-27 lead.



At the start of the third quarter, the interstate rivals continued to battle this time on the defensive end. After a 3-point basket from Mya Byrd at the 7:19 mark to give SSU a 7-point lead 39-32, there would be a scoring drought that lasted 4 minutes as neither team would score a basket.

Both teams would shoot an equivalent 35% and 36% from the field. The next score would not come until 3:19 left after Edward Waters Senior forward Khadija Smith was sent to the free throw line going 2 for 2 in the process making the score 34-39. The two teams would scrap it out with Savannah State leading in the third quarter leading 44-39 after baskets from Amari Heard and Amani Hamilton.



Savannah State jumped out to a 6-0 run in the 4th quarter to make the score 50-39 at 7:22 remaining. Edward Waters responded with a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 4 points, 46-50 with 5:41 left. The two Tigers clawed it out, with Savannah State beginning to pull away with 0:28 seconds remaining, the score 62-53. Edward Waters would not bow down, and Tatum Hayes 6 points in 9 seconds after making two three-pointers. Savannah State held a 3-point lead 62-59 with 0:11 seconds left. EWU would foul Nyla Allen to send her to the free throw line hoping Allen would miss her free throws. Allen would go 1/2 from the line but not before Amani Hamilton muscles through two defenders and converted on a 3-point play after she put back the missed free throw from Allen. Savannah State would defeat Edward Waters 66-59 to get back to their winning ways.





Redshirt Junior Tatum Hayes recorded a season-high in both points and three-pointers made against SSU, scoring 20 points on 6 three-pointers for Edward Waters University.



Edward Waters now on a game 2 game skid will host the Fort Valley State Wildcats on February 24 at 3 P.M. at Adams-Jenkins Community Sports & Music Complex in Jacksonville, FL. 8



Savannah State's next matchup will be against the Albany State University Golden Rams on February 24 at 2 P.M. in Savannah, GA at Tiger Arena.

Savannah State vs. Edward Waters Men's Game

Austin Lewis scored a career-high 12 points, Chancellor Wilson added 12 points with six rebounds, and Savannah State University defeated the Edward Waters University Tigers in dominating fashion 72-42 to extend their winning streak to two games in a row.



Junior forward Qua King was perfect from the field going 5-5 on the night, finishing with 10 points and 8 rebounds, Junior guard Ajay Plain was a great playmaker off the bench with 9 points, and six assists and was an absolute pest on the defensive end snatching six steals.



“Been struggling the last couple of games scoring-wise, so I was do for one.” Austin Lewis stated when asked about his performance. “I met my coach and he made a big emphasis on me getting to the rack more instead of just focusing on the outside shot. I was able to do that tonight and get to my mid-range and see the ball go in. I feel I get a little confidence going I can be real effective and the other team saw that tonight.”



Unlike recent games from Savannah State, the offensive display was truly on notice from the Savannah State Tigers. Shooting 55% from the field as a team, it seemed like every shot SSU put up would fall. Savannah State came into this matchup ranked as the worst offensive team in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) averaging only 63 ppg while also being 2nd to last in both team field goal percentage and team 3-point field goal percentage.



Savannah State would shoot 55% in the first half, quickly jumping out of the gate to a 9-0 score in the first four minutes of the game. SSU would continue to extend their lead and harass EWU defensively as Edward Waters would not get a basket until 13:41 remaining to make the score 11-3. That would be only the beginning of what was to come, with the score 21-5, Junior guard Austin gave SSU a huge boost of excitement.

Lewis would score 6 straight points to extend the lead to 27-5. Lewis's night was not finished; he would then go on to hit two three-pointers and collect a charging foul as the score was 35-9. Lewis was 5 of 6 from the field in the first half and finished with 12 points overall. SSU would go into halftime with a commanding lead 35-11. Savannah State collectively shut down Edward Waters offensively, ranked as the 2nd best defensive team in the SIAC allowing 63.5 ppg, SSU only allowed 11 points from EWU in the first half and forced EWU to shoot a horrendous 20% from the field.



The second half started just as the 1st half ended with Savannah State seemingly not missing a shot, SSU would shoot 56% in the second half and stifled Edward Waters offensively scoring 11 points off of EWU turnovers and 16 points in the paint. Tiger Fans were on their feet for the entirety of the game. This truly did feel like a home-court advantage for Savannah State. Junior guard Ajay Plain was a great asset off the bench for Savannah State, providing a boost on the offensive and defensive end whether it was stealing, dishing out assists, or scoring Plain did it all in the 2nd half. SSU would go on to defeat Edward Waters 72-42.



Edward Waters's leading scorer was sophomore forward Solomon Campbell with 8 points



Austin Lewis emphasized the importance of defense from the Savannah State Tigers and how vital it is in SSU culture. “Defense is our staple, that's our strong suit, that's what he hang our hat on, that's our identity as a team. We knew coming in if we're not going to play defense we were not going to win this game and that’s every game with us. Just make a big emphasis to get to what we do, staying consistent and defending every game.”



Chancellor Wilson discussed his team's performance and emphasized the significance of starting quickly, in addition to his own play.

“Just came out with a lot of energy,” Wilson stated about his performance. “We got it going early, that’s something we try to do. Just finishing on the boards, try to be everywhere, and do whatever it takes to win.”



Edward Waters University will try to get back on the winning track when they host the Fort Valley State Wildcats on February 24 at 5 P.M. in Jacksonville, FL at Adams-Jenkins Community Sports and Music Complex.



Savannah State University will remain home vs the Albany State University Golden Rams on February 24 at 4 P.M. in Savannah Ga at Tiger Arena.