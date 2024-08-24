The New Orleans Saints have signed former Southern University defensive star Cameron Peterson, per reporting by Dave Birkett and Sports Illustrated's John Hendrix.

The former Southern University star played two impressive seasons, recording 50 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, and a pass breakup. His dominant presence on the field earned him All-SWAC honors, putting him on the radar of several NFL teams.

Despite his accomplishments, Peterson faced a significant challenge when he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft but went undrafted. However, his talents did not go unnoticed. The Baltimore Ravens saw potential in Peterson and signed him as an undrafted free agent.

“First and foremost i give honor to God, to have a tremendous opportunity to represent my family and the school i love so dearly. I am humbled and extremely grateful. Thank you to the coaching staff, administration, and the community for all the love and support. I will continue to represent our university to the best of my ability”, said Camron Peterson following his UDFA signing with the Ravens, per a statement by Southern University athletics.

While he didn't make the Ravens' final roster, his recent performance caught the attention of the New Orleans Saints.

Peterson's opportunity with the Saints arose from a minicamp invitation, where he again showcased his exceptional skills. The Saints, a team known for strategically bolstering their defense, offered Peterson a chance to prove himself at the professional level.

The Saints' have recently given significant opportunities to HBCU prospects as they also signed South Carolina State wide receiver Shaq Davis and former UAPB offensive lineman Mark Evans II. Also noteworthy, several HBCU prospects were given the opportunity to make the team such as Mac McCain from North Carolina A&T, Michael Chris-Ike from Delaware State, Isaiah Major from Florida A&M, Cam Peterson from Southern.

For Peterson, signing with the Saints is not just a career highlight; it's a chance to make a meaningful impact in the NFL. With the Saints looking to strengthen their defensive lineup, Peterson’s agility and prowess as a pass rusher could prove invaluable as the team contends in the competitive NFC South.