As presales have started for Harry Styles' 2026 Together, Together Tour, many fans have been hit with high ticket prices, and other artists, like Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher, have taken notice.

On Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, the same day as some of the Styles presales for his 2026 tour, Gallagher simply posted, “HOW MUCH,” on X, formerly Twitter.

Vague, yes, but his message was loud and clear. One fan asked, “WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT NOW[?]” to which he replied, “Google it.”

Another fan asked him, “What number did you get for Harry's tickets???” He jokingly responded, “1-20.” In turn, someone asked if he still had any available. He joked that he did, but they were “not cheap.”

Harry Styles' 2026 tour ticket prices

The prices of tickets for Styles' upcoming tour have been the subject of controversy. One fan on X got into a presale and revealed the “sick and twisted” prices of the Wembley Stadium shows.

For example, a standing room ticket in the “Circle” portion of the floor cost £725.45 (which equates to about $997 USD). Even seats in the lower bowl section of Wembley Stadium cost £466.25 (which equates to about $640 USD).

TicketMaster had stated that “ticket prices will not change during the presale or onsale,” as the X user points out. However, some seats jumped from £155 ($213 USD) to £318 ($437 USD).

Styles is about to embark on his first concert tour in three years. The Together, Together Tour is set to begin on Saturday, May 16, 2026, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and conclude after 54 shows on Sunday, Dec. 13.

The Together, Together Tour is in support of Styles' upcoming studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which is set to be released on Friday, Mar. 6.

During the tour, Styles will be playing mini-residencies in seven different cities. New York will receive the longest stay, as Styles is set to play 30 shows at Madison Square Garden from Wednesday, Aug. 26, to Saturday, Oct. 31.

Last tour, Styles played a 15-show residency at Madison Square Garden during the 2022 leg of his tour. A year earlier, he played five more shows at the venue throughout the year.