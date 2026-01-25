Arthur Smith was quietly one of the more intriguing names circulating across both the NFL and college football world, and new reports shed light on just how close he came to remaining in the pro ranks and grabbing one of the most challenging jobs in the NFL.

Before reportedly accepting the offensive coordinator job at the Ohio State Buckeyes, Smith held discussions with multiple NFL teams searching for offensive leadership. NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed the scope of that interest on social media.

“The Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans had been having conversations with Smith, but in the end he decides to take the job as OC at Ohio State.” Russini posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Those talks came at a time when both franchises were evaluating their offensive futures. Philadelphia was exploring options after moving on from Kevin Patullo, while Tennessee, under new head coach Robert Saleh, was prioritizing the offensive coordinator role as he assembled his first staff in Nashville.

Smith’s name carried weight. He previously interviewed with the Eagles during their head coaching search in January 2021 before landing the Atlanta Falcons job, where he posted three consecutive 7-10 seasons and finished with a 21-30 record. After his dismissal in Atlanta, Smith resurfaced as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator, earning renewed respect for his work during their 2025 AFC North title run while managing an aging Aaron Rodgers.

Article Continues Below

The Titans’ interest was especially logical. Smith had already met with general manager Mike Borgonzi during Tennessee’s earlier coaching search, and his familiarity with the organization made him a natural candidate as Saleh explored alternatives amid Brian Daboll’s uncertain availability.

Ultimately, Ohio State provided clarity and stability for Smith. The Buckeyes had been searching for a new offensive coordinator after Brian Hartline departed to become South Florida Bulls' head coach. While head coach Ryan Day opted to tap into NFL experience once again, adding Smith to a staff that already includes the former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

Smith’s hiring continues a recent trend in Columbus. He becomes the second former NFL head coach to serve as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator in three years, following Chip Kelly’s title-winning stint in 2024.

For the Eagles and Titans, the search continues. For Smith, the move marks a rare return to college football — and a chance to shape one of the nation’s most talent-rich offenses as Ohio State looks to build on its championship foundation.