Trevon Diggs had an interesting end of the season, as he was waived by the Dallas Cowboys and was picked up by the Green Bay Packers. He was able to play in the regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, and he ended up playing in the Wild Card Round against the Chicago Bears. Diggs did not make that big of an impact, and with the Packers' season over, they waived him.

With him clearing waivers, he is now able to sign with playoff teams, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

It's uncertain if the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, or the Denver Broncos need help at cornerback, but if so, Diggs is right there for the taking.

When Diggs was initially signed to the Packers, head coach Matt LaFleur seemed excited about the move and bringing him into the fold.

“He's a guy who certainly has a ton of experience and played at a really high level. … He has incredible talent, got a great ability to take the ball away and do something with it. Excited to get him in here,” LaFleur said via reporter Weston Hodkiewicz.

The reason he was waived by the Cowboys was because of the situation where he wanted to stay in Washington, D.C. after their game, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer declined his request. Diggs ended up staying anyway, which led to the team moving on.

“It was really a culmination of multiple factors, performance and other elements,” Schottenheimer said. “He’s been an incredible player for this organization. I truly do like Trevon a lot. I wish him nothing but the best. I’m excited to see where he lands and watch him continue his career.”

Diggs did not play much this season because of injuries, and he hasn't been the same player as far as production for some time.