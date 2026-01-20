The AJ Brown may not ever end until he is out of Philadelphia. It seems everyone is trying to guess and figure out what his next move is going to be. Brown is clearly not happy in Philadelphia despite winning a Super Bowl in 2025. Brown and the Eagles were eliminated from the 2025-26 playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers, ending their chance to repeat as champions.

This entire offseason is going to be filled with trade rumors for the star receiver until it happens.

The Buffalo Bills, who were recently eliminated from the playoffs as well, could be a great fit for Brown. An NFL story on ESPN predicts the Bills and Eagles to be trade partners for Brown. The trade would have to wait, however, as the Eagles would save $7 million by waiting to trade Brown after June 1. If this does happen, Josh Allen would be ecstatic.

“The Bills have to upgrade there — their best receiver is Khalil Shakir, who is a nice player but he's not a top guy,” an NFL personnel evaluator said. “Brown is an immediate upgrade and he's still young [turning 29 in June]. And the Eagles can build the passing game around DeVonta Smith and a high draft pick.”

With a new coach in town, the Tennessee Titans could want Brown back to pair with Cam Ward. The now sophomore QB will need all the help he can get with one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Robert Saleh is now the head coach for the Titans, and that team is going to be much more respectable. According to the article, the Titans could be a good fit for Brown as well.