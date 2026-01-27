The Los Angeles Rams were one possession away from the Super Bowl. The line between triumph and devastation could not have been thinner. One defensive stop or clean special-teams rep. One more snap executed the right way. Instead, a season that felt destined for something bigger ended with the cruelest reminder of how unforgiving the NFL can be.

The Rams didn’t leave the NFC Championship Game exposed as pretenders. They left it as contenders who simply ran out of answers at the worst possible moment. That reality is what makes the 2026 offseason so critical. With a championship-caliber core still intact, general manager Les Snead has a rare chance to turn heartbreak into urgency.

Redefining “win now”

The Rams’ 2025 regular season marked one of the most impressive offensive renaissances in the league. Finishing 12-5, Los Angeles led the NFL in scoring while navigating major roster changes. Those included the emotional departure of franchise icon Cooper Kupp. In his place arrived Davante Adams, who seamlessly integrated alongside First-Team All-Pro Puka Nacua. They formed one of the league’s most feared receiving duos.

At age 37, Matthew Stafford delivered one of the most efficient campaigns of his career. He guided the Rams to an 11-4 start, which was their best opening stretch since 2018. Though they narrowly missed out on the NFC West crown to the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams sent a clear message. The Super Bowl window under Sean McVay was still wide open.

January grit and pain

That belief carried into the postseason. The Rams survived a 34-31 Wild Card shootout against the Carolina Panthers. They then traveled to frozen Soldier Field and stunned the Chicago Bears 20-17 in overtime in the Divisional Round. Each win reinforced their identity as resilient, experienced, and fearless on the road.

The NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field, though, felt like destiny calling back. Stafford answered with 374 passing yards and three touchdowns. Fate had other plans, though. Late defensive breakdowns and costly special-teams miscues allowed Sam Darnold and Seattle to escape with a 31-27 win. The Rams walked off the field knowing they were one possession away from the Super Bowl. That realization will drive every decision this offseason.

Where the roster must evolve

The Rams enter 2026 at a crossroads shaped by Stafford’s future. His potential return or retirement will dictate how aggressively they deploy roughly $45.6 million in cap space. If Stafford comes back, this is a true “all chips in” moment.

The loss to Seattle exposed a glaring issue in the secondary. Los Angeles struggled to consistently match up with top receivers. They ranked near the bottom of the league in yards allowed per attempt. A shutdown cornerback is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Up front, veteran linemen such as Rob Havenstein approaching free agency could force turnover on the offensive line. Meanwhile, Snead’s rare collection of two first-round picks offers flexibility to chase either a quarterback of the future or another explosive weapon.

Free agency, however, is where the Rams can most directly address their Super Bowl shortcomings.

Trey Hendrickson, EDGE (Cincinnati Bengals)

Signing Hendrickson would pair an elite closer with the Rams’ young front. Los Angeles generated pressure in 2025. When it mattered most, though, Stafford was forced to win shootouts because the defense couldn’t finish. Hendrickson remains one of the league’s premier sack artists and would complement rising talents like Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. Adding a proven finisher ensures quarterbacks don’t get the extra beat that doomed Los Angeles against Seattle.

Jamel Dean, CB (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

The Rams need a true WR1 eraser. After Jaxon Smith-Njigba torched the Rams in the NFC title game, the need for a lockdown corner became undeniable. Dean was a top-five graded PFF corner in 2025. He allowed a league-best 46.9 passer rating. His size and speed make him tailor-made for McVay’s defense. His presence would also immediately stabilize a secondary that lacked consistency all season.

Reed Blankenship, S (Philadelphia Eagles)

Blankenship brings reliable versatility on the back end. He may not headline free agency, but he does everything competently. Despite a down year in coverage with the Philadelphia Eagles, the 26-year-old has started at least 15 games in three straight seasons. For a Rams defense that needs stability and communication as much as splash plays, Blankenship offers a steadying influence at a premium position. Signing him would be very important, unless Kam Curl is able to return.

Tyler Linderbaum, C (Baltimore Ravens)

Los Angeles must protect Stafford at all costs. If Stafford does return, keeping him upright becomes non-negotiable. Linderbaum is widely regarded as one of the best interior linemen in football. He is a tone-setter in both pass protection and the run game. With potential turnover along the offensive line, adding a blue-chip center from the Baltimore Ravens would safeguard the Rams’ most valuable asset. That would preserve the elite ground attack that defined their offense in 2025.

Pain into purpose

The Rams don’t need a teardown. They need precision. This roster is painfully close, and the NFC title game loss made that clear. By targeting difference-makers who solve specific, postseason-exposed problems, Snead can give McVay and Stafford one more legitimate Super Bowl push. Heartbreak lingers, but in Los Angeles, it also sharpens the edge.