The Philadelphia Eagles are one of several teams around the NFL that is actively searching for a new coach. Philadelphia is looking for a new offensive coordinator to replace Kevin Patullo, who was fired after the Eagles' playoff exit. One NFL insider explained why the Eagles are staying away from one offensive coordinator candidate.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini dropped a bombshell rumor on where Daboll is expected to land during this offseason's hiring cycle.

“The Eagles are conducting their offensive coordinator search with the understanding that Brian Daboll wants the Bills’ head coaching job. If he doesn’t land it, Daboll is expected to wind up in Tennessee as the offensive coordinator for Cam Ward and the Titans, per sources.”

Daboll was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo from 2018-21 before leaving for a head coaching job in New York. He would be a familiar face to Bills fans. Daboll is already one of the early candidates to replace Sean McDermott.

However, Daboll is far from the only candidate in contention for Buffalo's head coaching job.

The Bills also have plans to interview OC Joe Brady along with a host of other candidates. Those include Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn, Colts DC Lou Anarumo, Jaguars OC Grant Udinski, and Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver.

Meanwhile, Daboll has already been linked to the Titans as a potential offensive coordinator candidate after Robert Saleh was hired at head coach.

Saleh's connection to Mike McDaniel had him rumored as a fit in Tennessee. However, the Chargers signed McDaniel to their offensive coordinator position on Tuesday, which takes him off the board.

It is worth noting that Tennessee interviewed Daboll for their head coaching position. They also spent some time with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Daboll is clearly in high demand. So much so that the Eagles don't expect they could land him for their tempting offensive coordinator role.

It will be fascinating to see where Daboll lands and what ramifications that has for the team that doesn't get him.