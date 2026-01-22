And then there were four – we are down to the final four teams in the NFL playoffs, as both the AFC and NFC Championship matchups are set. With a major injury dominating headlines for the AFC and a divisional matchup on the line in the NFC, see how the final four teams rank in the Championship Round in ClutchPoints’ NFL Playoff Power Rankings.

A 41-6 drubbing of the San Francisco 49ers pushed the Seattle Seahawks into the NFC Championship Game, an impressive result in only the second season for head coach Mike Macdonald. With Rashid Shaheed returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, Seattle came out of the gates running and did not look back, helping them keep the top spot in the NFL Playoff Power Rankings.

RASHID SHAHEED HOUSES THE OPENING KICKOFF 🤯 WHAT A START FOR SEATTLE 🔥🔥🔥 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Cp14t9jG3z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2026

A three-touchdown performance from Kenneth Walker III paced the offense in the win, as Sam Darnold only needed to attempt 17 passes in a run-focused attack. Defensively, the Seattle defense made nothing easy for Brock Purdy, sacking him twice, forcing an interception, and keeping him to only 140 passing yards.

The Seahawks forced three turnovers and looked in control all night, as their home-field advantage played a huge factor. They will need to have Lumen Field rocking again in the NFC Championship game, as their third matchup of the season with the Los Angeles Rams will be their toughest yet.

Foxborough was the perfect snow globe for the AFC Divisional clash between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans, and the weather caused turnover issues for both sides. Earning a 28-16 win, New England clicked on defense all game, while Drake Maye and the offense did just enough to run down the clock in the second half.

Five turnovers, including four interceptions from C.J. Stroud, were the top headline this past week, as the Patriots' defense harassed the Texans' offense all game. Negative game script forced Stroud into 47 pass attempts, getting this offense out of its element, something that Mike Vrabel was extremely happy to see.

Offensively, Maye played well enough in the elements, throwing for three touchdowns, but was sacked five times and fumbled four times, losing two. The ferocious HOU pass rush was in its bag yet again, as the tandem of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter was in their bag yet again, which forced the NE offense to pivot a bit.

Relying on a run game down the stretch in the second half helped the Patriots earn the win, advancing to the AFC Championship matchup against the Denver Broncos. While earning the second seed earned them two home games, a tough road test awaits the Patriots, as they will have to travel across the country to face the Broncos in the higher elevation.

3. Los Angeles Rams

An overtime, road win for the Los Angeles Rams pushed them into the NFC Championship Game, creating the third matchup of the year between LAR and SEA. Matthew Stafford had a scoreless showing in another playoff game impacted by the weather, but a two-touchdown showing from Kyren Williams paced the scoring.

A relatively quiet showing from Puka Nacua (5/56 on 10 targets) was a byproduct of an inefficient showing from Stafford and the passing attack, as the MVP candidate completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes in the victory.

But a strong defensive showing from Chris Shula’s unit helped the Rams earn the OT win, forcing three Caleb Williams interceptions, even though they never sacked the USC quarterback. After going back and forth in overtime, which included getting bailed out by a bad Williams INT, Harrison Mevis knocked a 42-yard field goal through the uprights at Soldier Field, extending the Rams' season at least one more week.

4. Denver Broncos

It is a shame that a broken ankle ended Bo Nix’s season early, especially after he led the Denver offense to an impressive home win over the Buffalo Bills. Nix’s injury was unknown until the game ended, as he was able to play the entire game and overtime, but it drops the Broncos into the fourth spot in the NFL Playoff Power Rankings.

Nix was impressive against the BUF defense, throwing for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the win, finding ancillary targets Marvin Mims and Lil’Jordan Humphrey for touchdowns, even sprinkling in a touchdown to backup offensive lineman Frank Crum.

FRANK CRUM TOUCHDOWN. YES, THAT'S REAL. 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/2Ws9WTbQYv — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 17, 2026

Stepping in for the injured Nix will be Jarrett Stidham, who, funnily enough, is a former Patriots draft pick back in 2019. Stidham has been Nix’s backup all season and has not thrown a pass all year, setting up for quite the baptism-by-fire week of prep for Davis Webb and the offensive coaching staff.

It’s safe to say that many NFL fans are doubting the Broncos after losing Nix, but Sean Payton will have his team prepared the best that they can, and potentially welcoming back JK Dobbins would be another weapon for the offense to use. All eyes will be on Vance Joseph’s defense, as this side of the ball will be asked to shoulder the weight of their Super Bowl dreams, a tough ask, but one that this unit will have to handle.