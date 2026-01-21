After leaving NBC in 2022, former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya is getting into politics, launching her US Senate campaign in Minnesota.

Tafoya launched her campaign on Wednesday, Jan. 21, with a post on social media. She is using her experience as a longtime sideline reporter for the NFL to support her campaign's mission statement.

“For years, I covered the biggest football games in America,” Tafoya said in the video. “I walked the sidelines when the pressure was mounting, and the stakes were the highest. That job taught me about more than football. It taught me about how leadership really works. When leaders are prepared and accountable, teams succeed. When they aren't, people pay the price.”

She elaborated in her caption, “For years, I walked the sidelines when the stakes were the highest, and that job taught me how leadership really works. I’m running for U.S. Senate to bring that experience to Washington and deliver the real results Minnesota deserves.

Ex-NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya's career in politics

This is not Tafoya's first rodeo in politics. After stepping away from her career in sports, Tafoya served as a co-chair of Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls' campaign. Qualls would later withdraw from the race.

Tafoya is perhaps best known for her time with NBC Sports. She joined them in May 2011 as the sideline reporter for Sunday Night Football, replacing Andrea Kremer.

She would remain in the role for over a decade. However, it was reported that she intended to leave the network after the 2021 NFL season to pursue other ventures. Her last game was Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Before joining NBC Sports, Tafoya had over a decade of experience covering sports for other networks. She had covered everything, from the Olympics to the NBA. Before her NBC tenure, she was the sideline reporter for the NFL on CBS and the SEC on CBS. She was also the sideline reporter for Monday Night Football for ESPN from 2004 to 2010.