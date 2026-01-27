With less than a week left for the much-awaited WWE 2K26 video game release, the promotion has now revealed its brand new deluxe edition cover star. Following the recent reveals of the Attitude Era and Monday Night Wars edition, 2K26 has now stepped up its game.

On Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, Triple H shared a social media video where Hall of Famer Paul Heyman teased announcing a member from The Vision as a new cover star for the game. In the promotional video, Heyman is seen bugging Triple H about his different cover ideas.

While Paul Heyman suggests Bron Breakker as one of the cover stars, he also brings up Austin Theory as the youngest cover star before even pitching Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul. However, the video ends on a completely different note when Triple H and Paul Heyman enter the WWE HQ lobby, where a giant sign reveals Triple H as the deluxe edition cover star. The WWE Hall of Famer will now be featured in the upcoming King of Kings edition of WWE 2K26, which will be available for pre-order on Jan. 30, 2026.

Triple H is one of the oldest members on the WWE roster to have been featured on several WWE video games in the past, including being featured as the cover star for multiple editions. Triple H was the cover star of the WWE Raw vs. SmackDown game for PlayStation 2 in 2007 as well as the cover star of the WWE Raw vs. SmackDown Wii game in 2009.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is a multi-time WWE Hall of Famer and the current Chief Content Officer for the Stamford-based promotion. The 56-year-old wrestled his last match against Robert Roode & Samoa Joe at a WWE Live event in 2019.