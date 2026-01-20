Less than one month after his release from the Dallas Cowboys, Trevon Diggs is back on waivers. The Green Bay Packers returned the veteran cornerback to the market after having their season ended by the Chicago Bears, giving him a slim chance of potentially joining another playoff team.

If a team claims Diggs off waivers, he would not join their roster until after the Super Bowl, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported. However, if he clears waivers, he would be able to immediately join any team in the league, potentially by a championship contender.

Due to the situation, no team would likely claim Diggs off waivers. That would leave the Packers on the hook for the remaining three years of the $97 million contract he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.

The Packers released Diggs after just two games, during which he accumulated three tackles on 34 total snaps. He only played one defensive snap in the playoffs, according to Pro Football Focus.

Diggs signed with the Packers ahead of Week 18, just days after his shocking release from the Cowboys. Dallas reportedly cut him after he asked to be with his family during the post-Christmas weekend, a request the team denied.

Potential teams interested in Trevon Diggs following release

Of the four teams remaining in the 2026 NFL playoffs, the New England Patriots could be the team most likely in need of veteran cornerback help. The Patriots lost starter Carlton Davis III to a head injury during their Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans, leaving him questionable for the AFC Championship Game.

The Los Angeles Rams could also potentially lack cornerback depth, with backup Emmanuel Forbes Jr. listed as questionable for the NFC Championship Game. However, head coach Sean McVay believes Forbes will not be limited in the upcoming game.

The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks are the only two other teams with whom Diggs could potentially continue playing in the playoffs. Both have been solid at cornerback all season, and the Broncos avoided a potential injury to star cornerback Pat Surtain II in the Divisional Round.

Teams are never looking to make foundational changes at this point in the season regardless, likely leaving Diggs out of the remaining playoff equation. The two-time Pro Bowler will need to hope to find a new team in free agency to get his career back on track in 2026.