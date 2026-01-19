The stage is set for the NFL Conference Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 25. On Saturday, the Seahawks punched their ticket after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 41-6.

Meanwhile, the Rams moved on after an overtime 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Come this Sunday, many can expect a fundamental clash between two top defensive teams. In fact, one statistic jumps out as it relates to the teams' Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA), per Aaron Schatz FTN Fantasy.

Both teams have a DVOA over 30%. The Seahawks are at 41.2%, and the Rams are at 39.9%. They have a combined DVOA of 81.1%. Generally speaking, the NFL Championship Game features the highest DVOA over 47 years. Additionally, it is only the seventh playoff game in which this has occurred.

In 2017, the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints played in the championship game with over a 30% DVOA. The Vikings were at 33%, and the Saints were at 32.1%. Four years earlier, the Seahawks and the Denver Broncos had a combined 69.3%; the Seahawks were at 35.8% and the Broncos at 33.5%.

The New England Patriots played in the NFL championship game in 2004 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the two teams combined for a 68% DVOA. In 1997, the Denver Broncos faced the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl, with a combined 66.5% DVOA.

The Patriots had the highest DVOA during this time span of 52.4% in 2007.

Going into Sunday, the Seahawks have the 6th-highest defensive yardage average at 285, and the Rams are ranked 7th in forcing turnovers.