Southern has released its 2024 football schedule in its first season under new head coach Terrance Graves. The program announced the schedule via its athletic website and features their regular SWAC foes and new out-of-conference contenders.

The Jaguars will kick off their campaign on August 31st with an away game against McNeese State. This clash will mark the fourth meeting between Southern University and the Cowboys.

The Jaguars will then return to A.W. Mumford Stadium and Pete Richardson Field on September 7th to host SIAC foe Savannah State for the highly anticipated Pete Richardson Classic. This matchup will be the first between the Jaguars and the Tigers, who were once in the MEAC before moving back to Division II in 2019.

Following their home game, Southern will hit the road for two consecutive games. First, they will face off against bitter rival Jackson State on September 14th in the Boombox Classic, followed by their conference opener against Prairie View on September 21st. After a bye week, the Jaguars will host Nicholls State on October 5th. This game will mark the twentieth meeting between the Jaguars and the Colonels.

Southern will then westward on Interstate 10 to clash with Texas Southern on October 12th. The month of October will conclude with the highly anticipated Homecoming game against Alcorn State on October 19th. To wrap up the month, Southern will head to Tallahassee, FL, on October 26th to face off against the new-look Florida A&M Rattlers.

As November rolls in, the Jaguars will start with an away game against Alabama A&M on November 2nd. They will then return home for their final two home games. On November 9th, Southern will take on Bethune Cookman, followed by Senior Day on November 16th, when they will host Arkansas Pine Bluff at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

After another bye week, Southern will then take on storied rival Grambling in the 51st Annual Bayou Classic.