The Florida A&M Rattlers unanimously approved a name change to the football field in honor of legendary player and coach Ken Riley on Thursday evening.

Riley unfortunately passed away in 2020 at the age of 72, but was acknowledged posthumously when he was inducted into the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame. Riley played 15 seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, setting the franchise interceptions and defensive touchdowns records that still stand today.

During his time at Florida A&M, he led the HBCU school's football program to a 23-7 record and three conference titles as the starting quarterback. After his illustrious career with the Bengals, he came back to Tallahassee to serve as the football teams' head coach for seven seasons. He followed that stint up with eight years as the schools' athletic director until 2002.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He was later nominated into the Florida A&M Hall of Fame for his plethora of accomplishments at the University, both for football and otherwise. The school won 35 MEAC Championships in 11 sports during his time as AD.

The school's Naming Committee approved the recommendation of Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in a May meeting, and they were discussed and finalized at Thursday's Board of Trustee's meeting. University President Larry Robinson and Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes had the final say on the decision, and had great things to say about the changes.

“Many Rattlers know about the impact that these three individuals have had on Florida A&M University,” Sykes remarked. “Now, everyone who enters these facilities will know too.

The school also noted that they are renaming the softball field after Veronica Wiggins, a former softball coach who built the program. These efforts aim to honor the great contributions these individuals have made to the school and to the HBCU community as a whole.