Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO has announced a new partnership with Procter & Gamble for the 2024 college football season. As the presenting sponsor, Procter & Gamble will support new programming and activations airing on HBCU GO this fall. Significantly, HBCU GO is AMG’s free-streaming digital platform and the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Furthermore, one of the cornerstone programs for the partnership is the 2024 HBCU GO Sports Pre-Game Live Kickoff Show. This will be HBCU GO’s first-ever live, on-campus pre-game show offering extensive coverage ahead of some of the biggest games of the season, including the Southern Heritage Classic, three homecoming games, and the rival match-up between Mississippi Valley and Jackson State. The show will be hosted by Jasmine McKoy, Tre Boston (former Carolina Panther safety), and HBCU Gameday’s Tolly Carr. The show will present live interviews, predictions and analysis directly from game sites.

Additionally, P&G will also run a brand commercial campaign called “THIS IS HOW WE HBCYOU” throughout the football season. Produced by Allen Media Group, the campaign recognizes the importance of supporting HBCU schools and students. Also, the campaign aims to authentically connect with Black consumers through relevant storylines and cultural moments in their lives.

“The partnership highlights P&G’s efforts to reach audiences through Black-owned media partners,” said Byron Allen, Founder and CEO of Allen Media Group. Eric Austin of P&G added that the company “strives to meet the unique needs of all consumers.” “Together with AMG’s HBCU Go we are able to authentically connect and support black consumers,” Austin added.

Most importantly, the deal also provides major distribution for HBCU GO across broadcast, cable and digital streaming platforms. This ensures that more fans can watch the network’s coverage of the 2024 season from all four HBCU athletic conferences. Ultimately, the partnership underscores both companies’ commitments to representing the HBCU community and culture.

The 2024 HBCU GO Sports Pre-Game Live Kickoff Show will air on September 14th, October 12th, October 19th, October 26th, & November 9th. For additional information on the pre-game show’s schedule, click here.