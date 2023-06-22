Florida A&M University must be one proud school as one of their alumnus just got one of the top positions in Nike. G. Scott Uzzell is set to take on the vice president and general manager role in North America after his role at Converse, per HBCU news.

The sports businessman was a business graduate from Florida A&M University. He would later get his MBA from the University of Chicago as well. G. Scott Uzzell made waves as a marketing and sales savant for companies like Procter & Gamble, Nabisco, and Coca-Cola.

The Florida A&M alum never looked back as he led Coca-Cola and McDonald's in their Strategy and Planning divisions. He then became a board member of the State Bank and Trust Company; Fairlife, LLC, and the Suja Juice Company. His strides as a business savant landed him a job at Converse. G. Scott Uzzell became the Chief Executive Officer and President of the apparel brand. He was able to handle all responsibilities that concerned the aspects of their global business and spearhead them back as a basketball brand.

He never forgot to give back to his alma mater. G. Scott Uzzell helped Florida A&M to get a six-year agreement from Nike. This makes the sportswear brand their official footwear, apparel, and equipment provider up until 2027. He also brokered a deal that made LeBron James a school partner. The Los Angeles Lakers legend has an apparel and shoe deal with Florida A&M due to the alum's efforts.

G. Scott Uzzell is an inspiring story for most businessmen in sports.