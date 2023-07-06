Coming off a 10-2 campaign that culminated with a stirring win over Deion Sanders and Jackson State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl, North Carolina Central football is taking its summer strength and conditioning program to another level before kickoff of the 2023 season. How? By training with the Durham Fire Department, of course.

“I got a lot of respect for the men out here, the ladies out here, because it's hard, you know? It's hard,” Eagles return specialist Twan Flip Jr. told Anthony Wilson of ABC11 News after one day of training like a firefighter. “If it was easy, everybody'd be doing it. That's why it's only a select few people out here who actually pass these drills, man!”

North Carolina Central players took part in Durham Fire's Physical Agility Test this week, the same challenging gauntlet all firefighters must get through before earning their stripes as first responders. The test features ladder and hose drills that are completed wearing more than 70 pounds of gear, including heavy protective coats.

Captain Shawn Walls was impressed with the Eagles' overall approach and commitment to fire training, noting many aspiring firefighters are unable to pass the Physical Agility Test.

“Being physically fit is a plus, and a must! A lot of times, I'd say if we have 160 people that apply, this is part of the process that kicks a lot of people out,” he said.

North Carolina Central returns star quarterback Davius Richard, leading rusher Latrell Collier and standout cornerback Khalil Baker, among others, for the 2023 season, which kicks off at home on September 2nd against Winston-Salem.