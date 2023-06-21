Former Norfolk State football offensive lineman Andrew Nickens announced that he is transferring to the North Carolina Central University football program to play for head coach Trei Oliver.

The North Carolina Central University football program and the Norfolk State football program are rivals, so Andre Nickens' commitment is a big get for Trei Oliver.

Nickens announced that he was transferring from Norfolk State back in November of 2022 with three years of eligibility remaining.

“I wanted to thank the coaches who gave me a chance and the teammates who became family, with that being said I am now entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining,” Nickens wrote in his announcement.

Nickens is a Virginia native and received offers from schools like Winston-Salem State, Fayetteville State, Virginia Union, Bethune-Cookman and Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to Domonique Whitehurst of HBCU Gameday. Ultimately, he chose to join North Carolina Central University.

At Norfolk State, Nickens was a redshirt while making his debut in the 2021 season. He did not see any more playing time while at Norfolk State, but remained dedicated to the academics.

Nickens hopes to earn some playing time with North Carolina Central University. As mentioned above, he has three years of eligibility left.

As for the rivalry game, North Carolina Central University and Norfolk State will match up on November 11. Nickens hopes to earn playing time and get a win against his old program. It will be interesting to see if he is able to do so by that time in the season.