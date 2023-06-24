Beloved former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver is moving forward with an ambitious goal that he hopes will have an enormous impact on Delaware State and the HBCU community as a whole.

The Super Bowl 45 champion signed a multi-year agreement with the university to implement a sports performance program called Driven Elite that is designed to improve students' fitness, nutrition and overall well-being. Packers fans are likely very familiar with the charitable work Driver has done, both during and after football. This is the next step, and something incredibly personal for the five-time Pro Bowler.

“I am excited to bring this award-winning training experience to Delaware State University,” he said, per HBCU Sports.com. “I am especially excited because Delaware State is an HBCU, which is something I care deeply about.”

Driver played for Alcorn State and excelled as both a football and track and field star. Although he dominated, playing at a small school likely did not help his NFL Draft stock, as he was selected in the seventh round by Green Bay. He scrapped his way to the league and became a top option for Brett Favre and reliable target for Aaron Rodgers during his 14-year career. He treasures his journey and is hoping to help others carve out a similar path to success.

“I’m an HBCU graduate, and I earned my way into the NFL with minimal resources available to me,” Donald Driver said. “I’m striving to provide a broad platform for the DESU student-athletes to have stellar collegiate experiences by providing top-notch performance training, stress and mental health management training, specialized nutrition programming, and holistic wellness.”