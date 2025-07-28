Kansas City Chiefs rookie Josh Simmons has been a standout in training camp, so much so that he seems to be the frontrunner to start on the offensive line, even at left tackle, according to Joran Schultz. As Simmons has been getting praise from Chiefs stars such as Travis Kelce, the hard work has paid off thus far.

Simmons was taken with the 32nd overall pick in the last NFL Draft, as some saw that as a fall as he had a patella injury, but Schultz would mention that Kansas City “had no concerns.” With Simmons “on track to start” at left tackle, he will have the important job of protecting star Patrick Mahomes' blindside.

“Spoke to a #Chiefs source today about rookie Josh Simmons,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The team has been impressed with him all summer, and he's on track to start at left tackle in Week 1, protecting Patrick Mahomes' blindside. Simmons fell to pick No. 32 due to a patella injury, but the Chiefs had no concerns — and it's paying off so far.”

Travis Kelce praises Chiefs rookie Josh Simmons

While Simmons and the Chiefs work out any flaws in training camp, the Ohio State product is no doubt turning the heads of players on his team. One is Kelce, as said before, who spoke on his podcast “New Heights” with his brother, on how Simmons acts like a “professional.”

“That’s what blew me away was everybody talking about how athletic he is, and you see that immediately, seeing him go through drills and how comfortable he is, how great of a base he has, and everything like that,” Kelce said. “But even when he’s just working some of the scout team stuff because his knee isn’t just quite back for him to full go yet, he’s dialed in, he’s giving good looks.”

“Like he’s a professional already,” Kelce continued. “He’s so bought in, and he understands, I think, what situation he’s in, and being that big of a pick for the Chiefs. I think he’s actually light years ahead of where I was imagining he could be.”

At any rate, Kansas City looks to bounce back after a disappointing Super Bowl loss as they open the season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, Sept. 5.