Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, the president of Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design, has designed an innovative shoe that grows over time. Dr. Edwards is known for creativity and innovation in the design world and continues to be a leader in the sneaker industry.

He is partnering with Target to release ÜNOS by Sz, an adjustable sneaker line that appeals to growing families. Made with unique technology, ÜNOS shoes adjust to your feet as you grow. When creating this technology, Dr. Edwards said that his goal was to “do something that was much more affordable for people who could afford everyday things.”

In an interview with AFROTECH, Dr. Edwards further discussed the concept and creation behind these one-of-a-kind shoes. Dr. Edwards said that the shoes were created to solve a business problem. “How can we, as a store that traditionally sells apparel, sell more shoes or sell shoes?” he asked. “Primarily because footwear, it takes up a lot of inventory space in the back because it comes in so many different sizes, and then it ends up taking up space on the floor as well.”

Edwards and his team figured out a way to fix this problem: Make a shoe that doesn’t require a lot of space and doesn’t have a lot of sizes. “U Need One Size,” or ÜNOS—the shoe is designed to grow a full size larger for adults and a half size larger for children. Not only are the shoes innovative and functional, they are also affordable. The shoes retail for less than $50.

Dr. Edwards embodies the true heart of Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design, the only design-focused HBCU in the country. Not only did he reopen the doors of Pensole Lewis College, he has more than 50 patents. He wants ÜNOS to reflect the true mission behind Pensole Lewis College.

“The first thing we try to do is help our students understand their power. And once you understand your power, you start to build confidence. That confidence will start to lead to creativity because it opens your minds to what’s possible,” he told AFROTECH.

Dr. Edward’s ÜNOS by Sz is now available for purchase in Target stores nationwide.