Saint Augustine's sophomore sprinter Terrell Robinson Jr. etched himself in the history books by winning the 60-meter dash in the NCAA Division II Track National Championship. Robinson ran the 60 meters in 6.61 seconds, representing both a personal best and puts him eighth all-time in all of Division II history.
Terrell Robinson Jr is the DII National Champion in the 60m dash taking 1st in 6.61 the 8th fastest time in DII history! #GoFalcons pic.twitter.com/pDOurAdASJ
— SAU Athletics (@SAUFalcons) March 10, 2024
Congrats to Terrell Robinson, Jr. of @SAUFalconsXCTF on winning the @ncaa D2 indoor T&F men’s 60 meter title in 6.61! That is not only a PR but ties him for the top time in all of HBCU T&F for the ‘24 indoor season. WAY TO GO! #HBCUtrackandfield #CIAA #StAug
— HBCU Track & Field (@HBCUtrack_field) March 9, 2024
Two years ago, Robinson surprised many in the realm of track and field when he chose to attend St. Augustine's over premier Division I programs such as Texas, Kentucky, and Florida, according to HBCU Gameday's Wali Pitt. In high school, Robinson's 6.72-second 60-meter dash ranked ninth in the country. He shaved that time by 0.11 seconds thanks to track coach Bershawn “Batman” Jackson, an Olympic medalist and Saint Augsutine's alumnus.
Robinson has steadily increased his performance over the course of the indoor track and field season. He ran the same event at the HBCU Showcase, Razorback Invitational, and CIAA Indoor Track and Field Championship. Robinson ran a 6.64 in the HBCU Showcase and Razorback Invitational, earning him a first-place spot in the former and fourth-place spot in the latter. He ran a slightly slower time in the CIAA Championship at 6.68, but still outpaced his opponents for the top spot. In the NCAA Division II preliminaries,
Robinson tied for first with Tiffin's Malachi Adams with a 6.64 time. However, in the finals, he dusted his opponents, posting a 6.61 time that was 0.09 seconds faster than the second-place finisher, Isaac Botsio of West Texas A&M.