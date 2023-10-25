The highly anticipated HBCU Power Awards is set to take place on Friday, October 27, at Morehouse College, per a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse. This prestigious event, founded by Sundance film producer and event producer Jash'd Kambui Belcher (Morehouse College class of 1999), aims to honor the remarkable achievements of HBCU alumni and supporters across various fields.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the presentation of the Icon Award to civil rights icon and former Atlanta Mayor, Andrew Young. As a senior aide to Martin Luther King Jr. in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) during the 1960s, Young played a pivotal role in shaping the civil rights movement and advocating for nonviolent resistance.

The HBCU Power Awards has also announced the addition of renowned R&B legend Keith Sweat and his full band to the performance lineup. Sweat, who is celebrating 35 years of his hit album “Make it Last Forever,” is expected to captivate the audience with his soulful music.

“We created the HBCU Power Awards to serve as a platform to celebrate black excellence and to highlight the importance of HBCUs in our communities,” Belcher said in the statement. “Our honorees embody the spirit of success and commitment to community that HBCUs have instilled in students for decades.”

In addition to Sweat's performance, Motown recording artist Leon Thomas will take the stage to showcase songs from his acclaimed EP, “Electric Dusk.” The evening promises to be a celebration of talent and achievement across various sectors, including business, sports, philanthropy, media, music, technology, TV, film, politics, civil service, and fashion.

Previous honorees of the HBCU Power Awards include Pinky Cole (CEO, Slutty Vegan/Clark Atlanta), Charles King (CEO, MACRO/Howard University), Cynthia Bowman (SVP Chief Diversity Officer, Bank of America/Spelman College), Datari Turner (President, Foxxhole Productions), April Ryan (White House Correspondent), and Henry Goodgame (VP, External and Alumni Relations, Morehouse College).

The HBCU Power Awards will be held at Morehouse College's Martin Luther King Jr International Chapel. For more information and tickets, visit HBCUPower.com.