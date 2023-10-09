The highly anticipated HBCU Tailgate Tour is set to make a comeback this fall, with nine tour stops scheduled at some of the biggest and most prestigious HBCU football games across the country. The tour aims to celebrate and promote black college culture through an immersive tailgate experience leading up to kick-off. The tour kicked off on Saturday, September 30th at Clark Atlanta University as they hosted Lane College.

Since its inception in 2019, the HBCU Tailgate Tour has made a significant impact, enhancing the game day environment and experience through tailgating activities at over 20 HBCU football games. This year, the tour promises to take the experience to new heights with an array of tailgate games, special guest appearances, free giveaways, on-site chefs at select stops, activations from renowned brands in college football, and captivating performances from bands, cheerleaders, and mascots at each HBCU stop.

Food lovers will not be disappointed as the HBCU Tailgate Tour has partnered with renowned brands such as Bush's Brother Baked Beans and Ball Park Hot Dogs, ensuring that HBCU fans get an authentic taste of tailgating. Additionally, Wendy's, MARS Global, and The Home Depot's Retool Your School program, which has raised over $9.25 million for HBCUs since 2009, will join the tour this fall.

In addition to game day festivities, the HBCU Tailgate Tour and its partners will organize exclusive student-only activities on select campuses the day before the games, including pep rallies, concerts, and recruitment opportunities. This year's tour marks the first time the tour will visit several campuses, including Hampton University, Bethune Cookman, North Carolina Central, and South Carolina State. The tour will also make familiar stops at Howard and Tennessee State.

Hosted by Kyle on The Mic, a veteran HBCU Tailgate Tour host and Bowie State graduate, this year's tour will feature DP the MC, an alum of Winston-Salem State, as well as Jay-Cee Ruffin from Baltimore and DJ K-Grady, ranked as the #1 DJ by HBCU Buzz in their 2016 competition. The HBCU Tailgate Tour is operated and owned by The Leon Frank Agency, LLC, a Sports Marketing Company.