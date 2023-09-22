Stephen A. Smith is looking to take ESPN's First Take on the road to Winston-Salem State and Savannah State, per comments on his podcast “The Stephen A. Smith Show” to Shannon Sharpe. Smith, a Winston-Salem State alumnus, surprised Savannah State alumnus Shannon Sharpe with the information at the start of the interview.

“If I remember correctly, you did go to Savannah State University…Is that not an HBCU? Is my alma mater Winston-Salem State University, is that not an HBCU? I'm working on bringing First Take to both universities.”

Stephen A. Smith's announcement drew excitement from Shapre, who was excited for the nation to see his alma mater.

“This is the best news for me and for everybody to see where I matriculated at. Where I earned my degree from. And hopefully some of the professors…Dr. Macklemore, Dr. Green…hopefully, they come out because I want to acknowledge them and I want people to see..the Shannon Sharpe you see today, a lot of these people had a hand in helping Shannon Sharpe become what I became.”

When news of Shannon Sharpe joining First Take with Stephen A. Smith broke, the possibility of the duo doing a live show from their respective alma maters was always in the realm of possibility. Sharpe even said that he wanted to make a live broadcast from Savannah State happen earlier this month.

I’m working on it… TRUST ME. https://t.co/3OBimwRuqp — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 8, 2023

Twitter user and Savannah State University alumnus @zone6nova tweeted, “Aye unc @ShannonSharpe you on @FirstTake now. Gone head get the show in the 912 at @savannahstate.