Summer is almost over, which means HBCU football season is just around the corner. And with HBCU football season comes homecoming. This year’s festivities are especially exciting, featuring Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson’s first seasons as HBCU coaches, along with several highly anticipated matchups. Highlights include Howard University visiting Tennessee State, and Jackson’s Delaware State team taking on Trei Oliver and his North Carolina Central Eagles.

A couple of fun facts about this year's schedule:

October 11th is the busiest day on the 2025 HBCU Homecoming calendar with 9 homecoming games including North Carolina A&T's “Greatest Homecoming on Earth”, Jackson State, as well as DeSean Jackson's first homecoming at the helm of Delaware State

Something to prove? Lincoln University of CA, Edward Waters, Bluefield State, and Virginia University of Lynchburg are the schools that were scheduled the most as HBCU homecoming opponents.

2025 HBCU Homecoming Schedule