Summer is almost over, which means HBCU football season is just around the corner. And with HBCU football season comes homecoming. This year’s festivities are especially exciting, featuring Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson’s first seasons as HBCU coaches, along with several highly anticipated matchups. Highlights include Howard University visiting Tennessee State, and Jackson’s Delaware State team taking on Trei Oliver and his North Carolina Central Eagles.
A couple of fun facts about this year's schedule:
- October 11th is the busiest day on the 2025 HBCU Homecoming calendar with 9 homecoming games including North Carolina A&T's “Greatest Homecoming on Earth”, Jackson State, as well as DeSean Jackson's first homecoming at the helm of Delaware State
- Something to prove? Lincoln University of CA, Edward Waters, Bluefield State, and Virginia University of Lynchburg are the schools that were scheduled the most as HBCU homecoming opponents.
2025 HBCU Homecoming Schedule
|Date
|School
|Opponent
|September 27th
|Johnson C. Smith
|Bluefield State
|October 4th
|Fort Valley State
|Central State
|October 4th
|Bluefield State
|Shaw
|October 4th
|South Carolina State
|Savannah State
|October 4th
|Alabama State
|Bethune-Cookman
|October 11th
|North Carolina A&T
|South Carolina State
|October 11th
|Fayetteville State
|Livingstone
|October 11th
|Central State
|Morehouse
|October 11th
|Kentucky State
|Edward Waters
|October 11th
|Lane College
|Miles College
|October 11th
|Delaware State
|Southern Connecticut State
|October 11th
|Morgan State
|Virginia University of Lynchburg
|October 11th
|Alabama A&M
|Mississippi Valley State
|October 11th
|Alcorn State
|Lincoln University of CA
|October 11th
|Grambling State
|Texas Southern
|October 11th
|Jackson State
|Alabama State
|October 11th
|University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
|Westgate Christian
|October 11th
|Langston
|Arkansas Baptist
|October 18th
|Virginia Union
|Lincoln University of Pennsylvania
|October 18th
|Winston-Salem State
|Livingstone College
|October 18th
|Shaw
|Johnson C. Smith
|October 18th
|Albany State
|Tuskegee
|October 18th
|Miles College
|Clark Atlanta
|October 18th
|Morehouse/Spelman
|Lane College
|October 18th
|Florida Memorial
|Warner
|October 18th
|Florida A&M
|Alcorn
|October 18th
|Mississippi Valley State
|Lincoln University of CA
|October 18th
|Southern University
|Prairie View A&M
|October 18th
|Texas Southern
|Virginia University of Lynchburg
|October 18th
|Hampton
|Monmouth
|October 18th
|Tennessee State
|Howard
|October 25th
|Virginia State
|Bluefield State
|October 25th
|Lincoln University of Pennsylvania
|Elizabeth City State
|October 25th
|Clark Atlanta
|Edward Waters
|October 25th
|Savannah State
|Morehouse
|October 25th
|Wiley College
|No football team
|October 25th
|Howard
|Morgan State
|October 25th
|Norfolk State
|South Carolina State
|October 25th
|North Carolina Central
|Delaware State
|October 25th
|Bethune-Cookman
|University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
|October 25th
|Prairie View A&M
|Lincoln University of CA
|November 1st
|Livingstone
|Shaw
|November 1st
|Bowie
|Elizabeth City State
|November 1st
|Benedict
|Virginia University of Lynchburg
|November 1st
|Edward Waters
|Central State
|November 1st
|Tuskegee
|Lane
|November 1st
|Dillard University
|No football team
|November 1st
|University of the Virgin Islands
|No football team
|November 1st
|Wilberforce University
|No football team
|November 1st
|Lincoln University of Missouri
|Truman State
|November 8th
|Elizabeth City State
|Bluefield State
|November 8th
|Allen University
|Edward Waters
|November 8th
|Fisk University
|No football team
|November 8th
|University of Maryland Eastern Shore
|No football team
|November 22nd
|Claflin University
|No football team