Summer is almost over, which means HBCU football season is just around the corner. And with HBCU football season comes homecoming. This year’s festivities are especially exciting, featuring Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson’s first seasons as HBCU coaches, along with several highly anticipated matchups. Highlights include Howard University visiting Tennessee State, and Jackson’s Delaware State team taking on Trei Oliver and his North Carolina Central Eagles.

A couple of fun facts about this year's schedule:

  • October 11th is the busiest day on the 2025 HBCU Homecoming calendar with 9 homecoming games including North Carolina A&T's “Greatest Homecoming on Earth”, Jackson State, as well as DeSean Jackson's first homecoming at the helm of Delaware State
  • Something to prove? Lincoln University of CA, Edward Waters, Bluefield State, and Virginia University of Lynchburg are the schools that were scheduled the most as HBCU homecoming opponents.

2025 HBCU Homecoming Schedule

DateSchoolOpponent
September 27thJohnson C. SmithBluefield State
October 4thFort Valley StateCentral State
October 4thBluefield StateShaw
October 4thSouth Carolina StateSavannah State
October 4thAlabama StateBethune-Cookman
October 11thNorth Carolina A&TSouth Carolina State
October 11thFayetteville StateLivingstone
October 11thCentral StateMorehouse
October 11thKentucky StateEdward Waters
October 11thLane CollegeMiles College
October 11thDelaware StateSouthern Connecticut State
October 11thMorgan StateVirginia University of Lynchburg
October 11thAlabama A&MMississippi Valley State
October 11thAlcorn StateLincoln University of CA
October 11thGrambling StateTexas Southern
October 11thJackson StateAlabama State
October 11thUniversity of Arkansas at Pine BluffWestgate Christian
October 11thLangstonArkansas Baptist
October 18thVirginia UnionLincoln University of Pennsylvania
October 18thWinston-Salem StateLivingstone College
October 18thShawJohnson C. Smith
October 18thAlbany StateTuskegee
October 18thMiles CollegeClark Atlanta
October 18thMorehouse/SpelmanLane College
October 18thFlorida MemorialWarner
October 18thFlorida A&MAlcorn
October 18thMississippi Valley StateLincoln University of CA
October 18thSouthern UniversityPrairie View A&M
October 18thTexas SouthernVirginia University of Lynchburg
October 18thHamptonMonmouth
October 18thTennessee StateHoward
October 25thVirginia StateBluefield State
October 25thLincoln University of PennsylvaniaElizabeth City State
October 25thClark AtlantaEdward Waters
October 25thSavannah StateMorehouse
October 25thWiley CollegeNo football team
October 25thHowardMorgan State
October 25thNorfolk StateSouth Carolina State
October 25thNorth Carolina CentralDelaware State
October 25thBethune-CookmanUniversity of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
October 25thPrairie View A&MLincoln University of CA
November 1stLivingstoneShaw
November 1stBowieElizabeth City State
November 1stBenedictVirginia University of Lynchburg
November 1stEdward WatersCentral State
November 1stTuskegeeLane
November 1stDillard UniversityNo football team
November 1stUniversity of the Virgin IslandsNo football team
November 1stWilberforce UniversityNo football team
November 1stLincoln University of MissouriTruman State
November 8thElizabeth City StateBluefield State
November 8thAllen UniversityEdward Waters
November 8thFisk UniversityNo football team
November 8thUniversity of Maryland Eastern ShoreNo football team
November 22ndClaflin UniversityNo football team
