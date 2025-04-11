Following the retirement of Freda-Freeman Jackson after 27 years with the program, Alabama State women's basketball has found their new leader in Johnetta Hayes. The hire was announced on Friday afternoon via a statement by the athletics department.

“I am deeply grateful to President Ross, Dr. Cable, and Dr. Lavalais for entrusting me with the incredible opportunity to lead the Alabama State women's basketball program, Hayes said in a statement. “Alabama State athletics embodies a culture of unwavering dedication, a championship-driven mindset, strong family values, and faith-based principles. It is a true honor to be part of a university that stands firmly behind such core ideals. Now is the time for us to come together, SWARMAS1, and build a legacy of championship-level success for women's basketball.”

Athletic Director Dr. Jason Cable added, “Today, we celebrate Johnetta Hayes as the new head women's basketball coach at Alabama State University. Her passion for the game, commitment to player development, and vision for success align perfectly with our vision. I do not doubt that our women's basketball program will reach new heights under her leadership, fostering both athletic excellence and personal growth for our student-athletes.”

After 10 years of head coaching experience, including six standout seasons at Texas Southern University from 2013-19, Hayes has now taken on the role of head coach for the women's basketball program at Rutgers University. She becomes just the third head coach in the program's history, following Jackson, who retired in March.

Hayes previously served as an assistant coach for Rutgers during the 2024-25 season, preparing her to step into this leadership role and guide the team into an exciting new chapter. During her time at Texas Southern, she achieved an impressive 83-24 SWAC record, winning 78% of her conference games, with an overall record of 115-74.

She guided the Lady Tigers to two SWAC Regular-Season titles, one SWAC Tournament title, and appearances in four postseason tournaments, including one NCAA Tournament, two WNITs, and one WCBI. As associate head coach at Texas Southern, she also contributed to the team's 2013 SWAC Regular-Season title and a WNIT appearance.

Before joining Rutgers, Hayes spent the past four seasons as the head coach at UMBC, where he guided the team to significant achievements and historic milestones. During the 2022-23 season, he led the Retrievers to an impressive 11-win improvement, ranking among the best in the nation. He also steered the team to a 10-6 record in America East play, marking the second-best performance in the program's history.

Throughout her career, Haynes has amassed a 197-165 overall record and a 130-80 conference record, with head coaching roles at Wiley College, Texas Southern, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore.