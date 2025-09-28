After Alabama State's impressive victory over Florida A&M, ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., released a statement addressing negative comments directed at the Honeybeez that occurred during the game. Florida A&M football announcer Joe Bullard made an inappropriate remark about the weight of the Honeybeez during the halftime performance of the Marching 100. This comment sparked outrage within the Alabama State community, prompting Ross's response.

The statement is below:

Today, during the halftime show of the Alabama State University vs. Florida A&M football game, distasteful comments were made regarding our beloved Honey Beez. While we recognize the spirit of competition, there is no place for disparaging or demeaning remarks directed at our scholars.

I have personally spoken with the President of Florida A&M University and with the Commissioner of the Southwestern Athletic Conference to express my displeasure with these short-sighted comments, and they have both affirmed their agreement with my sentiments.

The Honey Beez, along with the Mighty Marching Hornets, dedicate countless hours to their craft to deliver the unforgettable, show-stopping performances that embody the pride and excellence of Alabama State University. To have their artistry disrespected after such a performance is absolutely unacceptable.

As President of this great institution, I stand firmly with the Honey Beez, the Mighty Marching Hornets, and our entire student body. Honey Beez, please know that you are celebrated, valued, and admired for the joy you bring to the Hornet Nation, and also for the bold and fearless way you represent the very best of ASU. Continue to shine, because your light cannot be dimmed by negativity.

The Honeybeez are an Alabama State dance team featuring plus-sized performers. The group was created in 2004 and is unique in both HBCU athletics and the greater college landscape. The group has received viral acclaim in their 21 years performing alonsgside the Mighty Marching Hornets, including being featured in Bama State Style, a TV show aired by Aspire TV. The Honeybeez received their own docuseries spinoff, which was broadcast by Snapchat and documented the 2019-2020 season.