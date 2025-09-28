From start to finish, Alabama State absolutely dominated Florida A&M en route to a resounding 42-14 victory in Bragg Memorial Stadium. The loss was a tough blow for the Rattlers, who rarely lose at home; they had been riding a 23-game home winning streak that spanned from 2018 to 2024 before it was snapped by Mississippi Valley State last season.

Alabama State’s offensive attack, unlike what FAMU has seen in previous seasons, was spearheaded by quarterback Andrew Body, a dynamic dual-threat weapon who was nearly unstoppable. Body finished the day efficiently through the air, throwing for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 10-of-18 passing, with both scores going to Jalon Jones. He also contributed on the ground, rushing for 44 yards on eight attempts.

The Hornets' run game wreaked havoc on the Rattlers' defensive line. Jamarie Hostzclaw was the lead rusher, finishing the game with 135 yards on 22 attempts. In his lone rushing attempt, J.R. Gardner ripped off a 27-yard touchdown run. However, Marcus Harris proved to be the biggest contributor to Alabama State's ground-heavy attack, punching in three rushing touchdowns that helped further extend the Hornets' demonstrative lead.

Rattlers' Offensive Struggles and Quarterback Conversation

FAMU’s offense was never able to truly get rolling. Rattler quarterback RJ Johnson III finished with 133 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-33 passing, but his play was not conducive to leading the offensive drives necessary to match Alabama State's pace.

Despite the blowout, FAMU dominated the time of possession, though they were highly ineffective at sustaining drives, converting only 5-of-12 third downs and a dismal 1-of-5 fourth downs. This contrasts sharply with Alabama State's efficient 8-of-12 third-down success rate.

The conversation surrounding RJ Johnson III's future as the starting quarterback continues to grow louder. Many factions of the FAMU fan base and HBCU sports prognosticators believe that transfer Jett Peddy should be given an opportunity at the QB1 position. Peddy, a transfer from Long Beach City College, helped jump-start FAMU’s offense in their previous game against Albany State, finishing 9-of-14 passing for 99 yards.

A Difficult Road Ahead

Florida A&M's schedule does not get any easier. Next Saturday, they play in the Georgia Football Classic in Atlanta against Mississippi Valley State, the team that upset them last season and ended their massive home winning streak. Mississippi Valley State is playing better under new head coach Terrell Buckley and will certainly look for another massive win over its SWAC East rival.

The following week, the Rattlers play North Carolina Central, a perennial MEAC contender that recently demolished rival North Carolina A&T 62-20 in the Aggie-Eagle Classic. FAMU must right the ship quickly before it gets deeper into conference play against SWAC East contenders like Jackson State and Alabama A&M later in the season.