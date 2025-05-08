After a recent visit to Hampton University, Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett donated $25,000 to the university. Garrett’s mother is a proud alumna of Hampton University.

His mother, Audrey, attended the university on a track scholarship, where she excelled both on and off the track. Later, she was named an All-American. Audrey is currently a member of the Southern University Law Center, a PhD candidate in strategic leadership, and an active member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

While at Hampton, Garrett and Johnson Energy Storage CEO Brandon Martin participated in a panel discussion intended to teach students the value of STEM fields—science, technology, engineering, and math—as well as the advantages of pursuing academic pursuits outside of sports.

“Always keep pushing — always continue to grow. You are never too young or never too old to grow and learn something new or learn from someone,” Garrett said in an interview with 13 News Now. “Mentorship and knowledge come from people young and old. Continue to diversify and pursue things that are authentic to yourself. Love what you do. Find what you are passionate about. Continue to be resilient and curious the rest of the days of your life.”

Before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, Garrett attended Texas A&M University, where he was a unanimous All-American his senior year. Since joining the NFL, he is a six-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro. He was also named the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett signed a four-year contract extension with the team back in March worth $40 million a year. He requested a trade from the Browns back in February, stating that he wanted to win and did not think he could do that in Cleveland. This contract extension now adds to Garrett’s $15 million net worth as of 2025.