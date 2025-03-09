Myles Garrett's net worth is around $15 million in 2025, but that figure is about to get a whole lot bigger. The Cleveland Browns defensive end and former Defensive Player of the Year is one of the best players in the NFL. He recently requested a trade out of Cleveland because he didn't think the team could win, but he was persuaded to stick with the team for the long haul when they offered him the largest contract in NFL history for a non-quarterback.

Garrett agreed to an extension that pays him $40 million per year on average, and he is set to take home $123.5 million in guarantees. It is a four year extension worth $160 million. So let's look at how Garrett came to his wealth before signing this megadeal with the Browns.

Myles Garrett's net worth in 2025 (estimate): $15 million

Sources vary widely on Myles Garrett's net worth, but most sources – including distractify.com – pin the pass rusher as being worth $12-15 million. Other sites claim he can be worth as much as $60 million, though, and it wouldn't be a surprise if his net worth is on the higher end of the spectrum, especially after he cashes in his latest contract.

Garrett has $124,728,901 in career earnings. He now won't hit free agency until before the 2031 season when he is 36 years old. Garrett originally joined the Browns as the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft (he has become one of the best number-one picks ever since then), meaning he was signed to the biggest rookie scale contract he could agree to at the time.

His first NFL deal was worth $30,412,255 over four years, which equated to an average of over $7 million per year and included a $20 million signing bonus. Before the conclusion of his rookie deal, Garrett had established himself as one of the best players in the NFL, so the Browns rewarded him with a five-year contract extension. That deal paid him $125 million, averaging $25 million per season.

Garrett's newest deal is truly unprecedented, though. In the NFL, quarterbacks make far and away the most money, but Garrett's extension is for quarterback money. The $40 million he will make per season trumps the previous non-quarterback record of $35.5 million per year that was set just days prior when Maxx Crosby signed his own contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In addition to his NFL money, Garrett has made his fair share through endorsements. Forbes points to him having made as much as $500,000 through sponsorships and endorsements.

Myles Garrett's football career

Before he was one of the best players in the NFL, Garrett was making a name for himself as a high school player in Arlington, Texas. He was one of the top five recruits in the nation, and he decided to stay in Texas and play his college ball at Texas A&M. Garrett made an immediate impact for the Aggies.

The defensive end broke fellow number one overall pick Jadeveon Clowney's record for freshman sacks in the SEC after he took the quarterback down 11.5 times. He upped that number to 12.5 as a sophomore in a season where he was a First-Team All-American and Bill Willis award winner. Garrett had somewhat of a down year as a junior due to injuries, but he still piled on the awards and accolades, and he'd done enough to establish himself as one of the best prospects in recent memory.

The Browns, notorious for drafting busts, ended up with a great player. Garrett has now played eight seasons in Cleveland, and he has racked up 102.5 sacks along the way. That pins him 38th all-time officially, despite only being 29 years old. He is a six-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro, and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

Garrett vocalized that winning the Super Bowl was priority number one going forward, which is why he requested a trade away from the Browns, but money certainly talks. So, were you surprised by Myles Garrett's net worth in 2025?