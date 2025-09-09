Social media personality Charleston White recently made a contentious appearance at an HBCU that led to his abrupt departure. White was a part of a discussion at Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi, that went viral on social media after several appearances of his clips circulated social media. While it's not entirely clear why White was at the institution, videos show him in a debate with Tougaloo students.

Charleston White gets chased off an HBCU campus pic.twitter.com/KVhseoTjxg — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

He spoke on several topics, including his disbelief in racism, which caused contention with the audience. White later discussed his perspective on the event on his YouTube channel. He said that he was actually debating someone called “Dr. Scholar.” He also alleged that the institution merged, “snitching, race, class, gender, and sex into civil rights topics.”

“But when I heard a line of questioning, I was taken aback,” he said in the video explaining what occurred. “So I'm listening to this n***a Dr. Scholar intertwine snitching into slavery, persecution, oppression. So I said, man, let me let me talk real to these kids.”

This isn't the first time Charleston White has been at odds with the Black community. In 2023, he appeared on the podcast, The Danza Project, where he made some strong remarks about Bethune-Cookman University. He erroneously stated that no Bethune-Cookman University football players had ever made it to the NFL.

“Bethune College is like a special ed HBCU. Ain’t no muth****in’ college you jump up and say ‘say that boy going to the NFL. Nowhere in the history of Bethune College have anybody made it to the NFL.”

Article Continues Below

However, this is not true. In fact, 40 Wildcat players have played in the NFL. This includes former Bethune-Cookman University star Rashean Mathis, who was selected with the 39th pick in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft and had a long career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite his past comments about HBCU sports, White has also defended Jackson State. When Deion Sanders left the institution to coach the Colorado Buffaloes in December 2022, White came to Jackson State's defense. However, in a rant in September 2023, White went went off on Sanders about his departure.

As of now, Tougaloo College has not released a statement about White's appearance on campus.