Following the announcement of the Tampa Bay Football Classic, Bethune-Cookman has made a huge announcement regarding the location of the matchup. The football program released a statement on Monday morning detailing that the matchup will be moving back to Daytona Municipal Stadium.

The statement read:

A positive fan experience is a critical part of Bethune-Cookman Athletics and the Wildcats Football program. It is the mission of our department to ensure Wildcat Nation is provided with the very best amenities, atmosphere, and fan experience as it relates to Bethune-Cookman Football.

With this in mind, we have made the difficult decision to return the announced “Tampa Bay Football Classic” to Daytona Municipal Stadium.

We look forward to your support at Daytona Stadium. Information regarding tickets and parking will be forthcoming at BCUAthletics.com.

Last month, it was announced that Bethune-Cookman will face Southern University at Raymond James Stadium during the Tampa Bay Football Classic. This neutral-site college football game celebrates the rich history, culture, and traditions of HBCUs. The event was also set to feature the introduction of Band VERZUZ Band, a specific interpretation of a band battle.

Michael E. David, founder of the Tampa Bay football classic, expressed excitement about the initial arrangements of the game in an August statement, saying, “The enthusiasm and energy that the Tampa Bay Football Classic will create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, celebrated throughout the Tampa Bay Area. We are equally thrilled to introduce our new marching band sport special event property in Band VERZUZ Band. Band VERZUZ Band is the sweet musical science in the precision of the sport of marching band.”

The venue change, however, doesn't stop the game from taking place. The matchup is set to take place on October 11th, as Bethune-Cookman looks to avenge their five overtime loss to the Jaguars from last season.