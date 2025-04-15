Looks like Chrisean Rock is stepping into a new era, and she’s doing it with an HBCU athlete by her side. A viral video recently hit the timeline showing the reality star getting cozy with Morgan State basketball player Tytan Newton. In the clip, the two are seen kissing, and Rock didn’t shy away from the moment; she went on to post a sweet photo of them on her Instagram Story with the caption, “My babbyyy.”

If true, this relationship marks a noticeable shift for Rock, who was previously in a whirlwind romance with rapper Blueface. That relationship had its share of drama, breakups, and makeups, but it seems Rock is moving on. Funny enough, Blueface also has HBCU ties; he played quarterback at Fayetteville State University before trading his cleats for a mic. Now, it looks like Rock has gone from one HBCU athlete to another, but with a much more low-key vibe.

Tytan, also known by his nickname “Figgy”, is a Business Management major at Morgan State University in Baltimore. He’s originally from Stockbridge, Georgia, and he’s set to graduate in May 2025. His dream? To become an engineer. On the court, he didn’t put up big numbers this past season, averaging just 1.4 points per game. But don’t sleep, back in his JUCO days at Panola College, he once dropped 41 points in a single game. He chose Morgan State simply because he liked the school, and says Allen Iverson is his biggest influence.

Reactions to the rumored relationship have been mixed, some fans are loving the idea of Rock finding someone seemingly chill and grounded, while others are raising their eyebrows. Either way, the internet is talking. Whether this is a real relationship or just a moment in time, it’s another example of how HBCUs and pop culture keep crossing paths in unexpected ways.