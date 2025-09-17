The U.S. Department of State has designated Clark Atlanta University with a special honor. Clark Atlanta has been named as a 2025 Fulbright Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Institutional Leader. This annual recognition goes to HBCUs that have an outstanding relationship with the Fulbright Program.

In a quote from PR Newswire, Clark Atlanta President George T. French, Jr., Ph. D., touches on the university’s relationship with the Fulbright Program.

“At Clark Atlanta University, our engagement with the Fulbright Program underscores our commitment to preparing scholars for a globalized world,” said President George T. French, Jr., Ph.D. “This partnership enriches our academic community by providing invaluable opportunities for our students and faculty to engage in transformative educational experiences abroad. With the support of our dedicated Fulbright Program Adviser and Scholar Liaison, we have witnessed firsthand the profound impact these experiences have on our scholars, enabling them to broaden their horizons, foster international collaboration, and contribute meaningfully to the global discourse.”

The Fulbright Program began in 1946 as the United States government’s flagship international educational exchange program. The program has provided numerous opportunities in various fields for almost 450,000 students, faculty, and professionals to learn and study abroad. As a way for people to connect and work to tackle global challenges, the program, which is funded by the United States government, partners with participating governments to host various businesses, foundations, and institutions both domestically and internationally.

Clark Atlanta embodies what a Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader is by fully supporting those participating in the program while also encouraging them to engage in the program’s campus initiatives.

“This year, Clark Atlanta University proudly receives recognition as a Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader for the first time,” Dr. Charlene D. Gilbert, Provost and SVP for Academic Affairs at Clark Atlanta University, said per PR Newswire. “The achievements of our faculty members and students who participated as Fulbright U.S. Scholars in France, Senegal, and South Africa underscore our commitment to global engagement.”

Dr. Gilbert also added, “Our success is supported by our Fulbright Scholar Liaison, Dr. Letoyia Starr-Irving, and Fulbright Program Advisers, Dr. Teri Platt and Dr. Mesfin Bezuneh, whose guidance has been vital in helping our students and faculty navigate the Fulbright application process. Together, we are preparing our scholars for success in a globalized world.”