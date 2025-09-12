The Fort Valley State and Clark Atlanta football game was a thriller that deserved the national audience it received via ESPN2 on Thursday evening. It was a perfect showcase for the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), proving that the fierce rivalry between these two teams has not lost its edge. With Teddy Keaton leading the Panthers, the on-field battle against Fort Valley State feels more intense than ever, and it seems that every time they face off, it’s an amazing game.

Last year’s crazy shootout, which featured Clark Atlanta’s David Wright throwing seven touchdowns en route to a 45-42 victory, was still a competitive game until the final pass attempt from former Fort Valley State quarterback Kelvin Durham. This year, the Wildcats featured a brand new roster, with only a few returners, and a new philosophy under head coach Marlon Watson and offensive coordinator Willie “Satellite” Totten.

It’s largely a new team and a new philosophy since Shawn Gibbs’ departure to North Carolina A&T, and going into the game, no one knew what to expect. While new coaches typically need time to instill their philosophy and get their players, the proof of concept for Fort Valley State was visible in the players Marlon Watson has brought in, inherited, and kept. There is a clear vision, and it’s a vision that looks promising, especially considering it was on display against a Clark Atlanta team that could very well contend for the SIAC Championship again this season.

The biggest pro on offense for Fort Valley State was quarterback Don Hudson. Hudson was phenomenal through the air and on the ground, going 21 for 26 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading the team in rushing with 119 yards on 23 attempts. While he was incredibly shifty and elusive, there were times when his aptitude to run was a detriment. There were a few throws Hudson missed as he elected to run, and he was sacked three times. But for a true freshman in his primetime debut on a national platform, he showed up.

While the offense shone, the defense was a point of concern. The unit lacks the speed and intensity of the previous Gibbs regime. Under Gibbs, Fort Valley State had a fearsome defensive line that was a terror to both quarterbacks and running backs. They were proficient at stopping the run and keeping quarterbacks off their spot.

While the Watson group was able to get pressure on Zy McDonald, they just weren't able to take him down. McDonald was phenomenal, doing miraculous things in the backfield to elude the pass rush and find his way to a first down or positive yardage. It seems as if Fort Valley State’s defenders were running in slow motion trying to get to him. The Wildcats are going to need more speed on that defensive line going into next year.

For Clark Atlanta, Zy McDonald’s playmaking ability was what sealed the victory, as he was able to extend plays and make crucial runs when it mattered most. His playmaking was a constant threat, even though his passing wasn't always at its best. However, it was clear that Coach Keaton and his coaching staff schemed up more short passes to get him going and help him be effective.

He finished with more yards and touchdowns than Hudson, and was only sacked once. Additionally, wide receiver Armon Harris proved to still be a star for the Panthers, leading the receiver room with 78 yards and one touchdown on six receptions, including a 27-yard catch that put Clark Atlanta in a good position to score. Running back Alan Riggins also had a phenomenal game, maneuvering through the Wildcat front line and amassing 90 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.

The game had a controversial ending with what appeared to be a sham call. Don Hudson's QB run on fourth and three looked like it secured the first down, but the ball was spotted short. The fervent Fort Valley State crowd in the stadium indicated that he got the first down, and even on the ESPN2 broadcast, it looked clear that he made it. But, it appeared that they spotted the ball where his bottom hit the ground versus where he ultimately landed when his forward motion was stopped.

It's frustrating to see the game decided by a referee’s spotting rather than by the players, especially when it denied Fort Valley State an opportunity to go for the win. While you never want to leave the game in the referee's hands, a different play call, perhaps a pass, might have been a better option. But Hudson was able to make a play that very well could’ve put them in position for a game-winning touchdown, so it’ll ultimately become a “what-if” that we mull over as the season progresses.

Overall, it was a great showdown. Clark Atlanta is certainly a contender to lead the pack in the SIAC alongside Albany State. But more importantly, Marlon Watson is building something special at Fort Valley State. The Wildcats have a tradition of winning and amazing coaches like Kent Schoolfield and Doug Porter, and Watson is proving he is a worthy successor. He is building a program that will be competing right alongside Teddy Keaton’s Clark Atlanta and Quinn Gray’s Albany State in the very near future.

The Wildcats will play their first home game against Delta State University on September 20th at 3 p.m. Meanwhile, Clark Atlanta looks to continue their winning momentum as they travel to face Allen University on September 20th at 6 p.m. in a homecoming of sorts for Coach Keaton, who left Allen to assume the head coaching position at Clark Atlanta. Both games are set to air on the SIAC network.