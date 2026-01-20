It's often said that stars are made in the postseason, and the statement couldn't be truer about Rams defensive back Cobie Durant. Durant was already a promising young star, transitioning from a Celebration Bowl-winning season at South Carolina State in 2021 to become one of only four HBCU players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's constantly proved that he has All-Pro level talent, and his performance in the Rams' overtime victory over the Bears proved that perfectly.

Cobie Durant just has a nose for the football in the playoffs. The Rams CB reads this the whole way. Goes up and gets the ball from Burden. Had the big mistake, but Rams don't win yesterday without Durant. Was fantastic otherwise. pic.twitter.com/I83rqdQAMd — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) January 20, 2026

He nabbed two huge interceptions that turned the tide of the game. His play contributed to a potential Super Bowl run for the Rams this season, as he finished the regular season with 40 tackles (30 solo), 3 interceptions (1 pick six), and 7 passes deflected. Durant also showed his tenacity in postgame comments, commending his fellow teammates.

“That cold weather ain’t stop nothing. That’s really all I gotta say 'bout that. We just came out here, played a hell of a game, man. Played Rams football. Played 11 as one and just continued to fight man. Continued to fight, that’s all it is.”

But, through it all, he keeps his faith and focus front and center, and now looks to continue the journey to be the second HBCU player from his 2022 draft class to win a Super Bowl, potentially following former Fayetteville State Broco Joshua Williams, who won two with the Chiefs.

“God on my side,” he said. “Opened up that bible, dived back in that word. I kinda got off track with it. And I started back diving into it and look what God did for me.”

The Rams play the top-ranked Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship on Sunday at 6:30 PM EST on Fox.